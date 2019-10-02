Titleist experimental EXP•01 golf balls go on sale

Titleist has just unveiled a brand new golf ball with a difference.



The EXP•01, as it boldly states on the packaging, is straight from the Titleist R&D Lab.



• Titleist TruFeel golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

The brand’s determination to provide golfers with the most advanced, highest performing golf balls on the market means its R&D department is kept very busy.

The engineers are constantly incorporating new technologies into prototype balls that all go through rigorous testing, often resulting in concepts and technologies being left on the cutting room floor.

The EXP•01 is an example of one such prototype that made it to the top of the pile and stood up to the challenges of the testing process. It is an experimental, multilayer construction that boasts a high performance cover formulation.

That cover is being labelled as the MTR Developmental Cover System.



• Join us behind the scenes at Titleist Ball Plant III



It is a prototype urethane cover that Titleist says will enhance short game spin and was developed through relentless material and process research.

The three-layer golf ball utilises a high-speed core construction and specialised casing later to lower spin in the long game for added distance and a tighter dispersion.

Finally, rounding out the new tech is a proprietary 346 Dimple Design.

Titleist says that this new aerodynamic package delivers an optimised ball flight and peak performance.

Unfortunately the EXP•01 is only on sale as part of a limited release in the United States at the moment and there is no word that it will be coming to the UK anytime soon, if it all.



• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x



Time will tell, however, if the EXP•01 is going to be made available to the global market, or whether any of its experimental technologies will be featured in future Titleist golf balls.