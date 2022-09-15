search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearNew Titleist TSR fairway metalwoods revealed

Gear

New Titleist TSR fairway metalwoods revealed

By James Tait08 September, 2022
Titleist Titleist TSR Fairways Fairway Woods New Gear Equipment
Tsr Fairways 3

Titleist has released its new Titleist TSR Fairway Metalwoods line, which boast three fairways all boasting new 'elevated' technology in line with the TSR driver range.

The Titleist Speed Project had clear intentions to improve upon the four Fs: Flight, Feel, Form and Forgiveness. The all-new line up of the Titleist TSR metalwood range features three distinct models packed with technology and advanced refinements that can benefit every player. 

Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Joohyung Kim and Max Homa are among more than 60 players who have already put new TSR fairways in play on the PGA Tour. Zalatoris lso went on record saying it’s “the best three wood I’ve ever had”.

• NEW! Titleist unveil TSR Driver range
• Record year for Titleist

One of the key new features of TSR2, TSR2+ and TSR3 fairways is the Open Hosel Construction. Titleist engineers were able to remove excess weight found high and towards the heel of the clubhead, which allowed them to reposition weight and make improvements to essential areas of performance.    

Tsr Fairway 2

In the TSR3 fairways, design team utilised the Open Hosel Construction to shift the CG deeper and lower whilst simultaneously moving it closer to the centre of the face. This change creates even more forgiveness, and higher launch.

• WITB: The gear used by the open winner Cam Smith

With dramatic shifts in CG constant throughout all three fairway offerings, the TSR2 features Titleist’s lowest ever CG for an all-steel construction, whilst the TSR2+ boasts the deepest CG of any Titleist fairway metal. 

TSR3 has an even deeper and lower CG than its predecessor. The CG location is engineered for the specific needs of each fairway model, but all result in maximum levels of forgiveness, high launch, and speed. 

Tsr Fairway 1

The full TSR line reflects a single-minded focus on the golfer, including the look, feel and sound of each, which are a result of direct feedback from tour players and other discerning golfers.  

• Titleist unveils new Tour Speed golf balls

With a fit for every player, the TSR range also features a premium shaft option delivering a wide range of performance profiles. Players can choose from four high performance featured shafts or upgrade to one of three premium Graphite Design shafts. 

In addition, Titleist also offers an industry-leading number of custom shaft choices. The Titleist SureFit hosel for the TSR is compatible with all TSi, TS, 917, 915 and 913 fairway metals. 

Available: September 23  
Price: £289 | £459 (Premium 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow