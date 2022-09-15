New Titleist TSR fairway metalwoods revealed

Titleist has released its new Titleist TSR Fairway Metalwoods line, which boast three fairways all boasting new 'elevated' technology in line with the TSR driver range.

The Titleist Speed Project had clear intentions to improve upon the four Fs: Flight, Feel, Form and Forgiveness. The all-new line up of the Titleist TSR metalwood range features three distinct models packed with technology and advanced refinements that can benefit every player.

Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Joohyung Kim and Max Homa are among more than 60 players who have already put new TSR fairways in play on the PGA Tour. Zalatoris lso went on record saying it’s “the best three wood I’ve ever had”.

One of the key new features of TSR2, TSR2+ and TSR3 fairways is the Open Hosel Construction. Titleist engineers were able to remove excess weight found high and towards the heel of the clubhead, which allowed them to reposition weight and make improvements to essential areas of performance.

In the TSR3 fairways, design team utilised the Open Hosel Construction to shift the CG deeper and lower whilst simultaneously moving it closer to the centre of the face. This change creates even more forgiveness, and higher launch.

With dramatic shifts in CG constant throughout all three fairway offerings, the TSR2 features Titleist’s lowest ever CG for an all-steel construction, whilst the TSR2+ boasts the deepest CG of any Titleist fairway metal.

TSR3 has an even deeper and lower CG than its predecessor. The CG location is engineered for the specific needs of each fairway model, but all result in maximum levels of forgiveness, high launch, and speed.

The full TSR line reflects a single-minded focus on the golfer, including the look, feel and sound of each, which are a result of direct feedback from tour players and other discerning golfers.

With a fit for every player, the TSR range also features a premium shaft option delivering a wide range of performance profiles. Players can choose from four high performance featured shafts or upgrade to one of three premium Graphite Design shafts.

In addition, Titleist also offers an industry-leading number of custom shaft choices. The Titleist SureFit hosel for the TSR is compatible with all TSi, TS, 917, 915 and 913 fairway metals.

Available: September 23

Price: £289 | £459 (Premium