Titleist introduces new Players 4 & Hybrid stand bags

Titleist has revealed five new bag models for the 2019 season that have been engineered to offer you everything you need in a lightweight design.



Titleist Player Collection

The Titleist Players Collection stand bags offer feature packed designs for dedicated golfers seeking a lightweight stand bag that doesn’t sacrifice on storage or durability.



The Players 4 Plus StaDry is the ultimate performance option, with improved storage and StaDry waterproof zippers.

The StaDry comes in the same construction and with the same performance benefits as the Players 4 Plus, which is designed for those of you seeking the versatility and comfort of a lightweight stand bag but with extra storage options.

The Players 4 comes with a lightweight construction and features including a 25% increase in strap padding for more comfort while carrying. All models in the Players Collection include dedicated water bottle and range finder pockets.



Several colour options are available for all three models.

If you happen to switch your TV over to the golf this weekend you should notice the Players 4 Plus being carried by a number of caddies of Titleist brand ambassadors competing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Titleist Hybrid Collection

The new Titleist Hybrid Collection bags are designed for golfers who like to both carry and push their clubs, offering the perfect blend of premium trolley and stand bag features.



The two new models – Hybrid 14 and Hybrid 5 – combine the stability and access of a Titleist trolley bag with the comfort of a stand bag. Each model has a dual-density foam strap and increased room for storage.

The Hybrid 14, with 14 full-length club dividers, provides superior organisation with maximum storage, while the Hybrid 5 offers a more lightweight, trolley-friendly design.

Available: Now

Prices: Players 4 Plus StaDry - £245, Players 4 Plus - £185, Players 4 - £165 Hybrid 14 - £210, Hyrbid 5 - £185