search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTitleist introduces new Players 4 & Hybrid stand bags

Gear

Titleist introduces new Players 4 & Hybrid stand bags

By David Cunninghame02 February, 2019
Titleist Titleist Players 4 Bag Titleist Hybrid Bags New Gear
T1 85 Titleist Introduces New Players And Hybrid Golf Bag Collections

Titleist has revealed five new bag models for the 2019 season that have been engineered to offer you everything you need in a lightweight design. 

Titleist Player Collection

The Titleist Players Collection stand bags offer feature packed designs for dedicated golfers seeking a lightweight stand bag that doesn’t sacrifice on storage or durability.

• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x

The Players 4 Plus StaDry is the ultimate performance option, with improved storage and StaDry waterproof zippers.

Players 4 Sta Dry Tb9 Sx3 406

The StaDry comes in the same construction and with the same performance benefits as the Players 4 Plus, which is designed for those of you seeking the versatility and comfort of a lightweight stand bag but with extra storage options.

The Players 4 comes with a lightweight construction and features including a 25% increase in strap padding for more comfort while carrying. All models in the Players Collection include dedicated water bottle and range finder pockets.

• Titleist dominates at Sony Open

Several colour options are available for all three models.

Players 4 Tb9 Sx4 60

If you happen to switch your TV over to the golf this weekend you should notice the Players 4 Plus being carried by a number of caddies of Titleist brand ambassadors competing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Hybrid 14 Side Tb9 Sx14

Titleist Hybrid Collection

The new Titleist Hybrid Collection bags are designed for golfers who like to both carry and push their clubs, offering the perfect blend of premium trolley and stand bag features.

• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

The two new models – Hybrid 14 and Hybrid 5 – combine the stability and access of a Titleist trolley bag with the comfort of a stand bag. Each model has a dual-density foam strap and increased room for storage.

Hybrid 5 Hero Tb9 Sx6 024

The Hybrid 14, with 14 full-length club dividers, provides superior organisation with maximum storage, while the Hybrid 5 offers a more lightweight, trolley-friendly design.

Available: Now
Prices: Players 4 Plus StaDry - £245, Players 4 Plus - £185, Players 4 - £165 Hybrid 14 - £210, Hyrbid 5 - £185

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Titleist Players 4 Bag

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Bags

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course
WATCH - This 2019 Open promo video will give you goosebumps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy 5 to watch
Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro
WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow