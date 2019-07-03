Titleist launches limited edition Open Pro V1 & Pro V1x

Titleist is celebrating its record at golf’s original Major with the launch of a limited-edition range of The Open Championship Pro V1 & Pro V1x golf balls.



Available in dozen boxes, Titleist has designed bespoke Open Championship-themed packaging and balls stamped with the iconic Claret Jug logo.



The limited-edition golf balls will give you the all-round performance that have made the Pro V1 family the most played balls across worldwide tours for the last 19 years.

Released at the start of the year, the 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls have been designed to leave the clubface with more ball speed and lower long game spin for more distance, whilst providing the ultimate short game control to help you shoot lower scores.



At this year’s 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls will aim for a record-breaking fifth victory in-a-row.



Since records began, the #1 ball in golf has been trusted more than any other brand by players competing for The Claret Jug.

“The Open Championship is one of the most iconic tournaments on the golfing calendar, and with the Claret Jug returning to Northern Ireland for the first time in over 60 years, it’s set to be an historic week,” said Jan Diprose, Titleist Golf Ball Manager

He added: “What better way to celebrate the #1 ball in golf reigning as the players’ choice at golf’s original Major than providing consumers with the ability to purchase both Pro V1 and Pro V1x with our very own limited-edition stamping.”

The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush on the 18th of July, with 2017 Open Champion, Jordan Spieth, newly crowned US Open Champion, Gary Woodland, and current Race to Dubai leader, Matt Wallace, set to be among the majority of the field trusting the performance excellence of the #1 ball in golf over one of the toughest links in the world.



This year, Titleist currently leads the way with 14,828 players placing their trust in the performance and consistency of Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, more than eight times that of the nearest competitor.



The #1 ball in golf has also amassed over 100 wins across the major worldwide tours so far this season.

The limited-edition golf balls are now available at a select number of authorised Titleist retailers.