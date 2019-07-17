Titleist launches new U-Series utility irons

These all-new utility irons from Titleist have been designed to maximise your long iron performance through increased speed, launch and forgiveness.



The U•500 and U•510 produce more distance than standard long irons and less spin than a hybrid to give you the confidence, control and help you need at the top end of your bag.

The U-Series irons are, given Titleist’s recent tour dominance, unsurprisingly predicted to be the most popular utility irons in play at this week’s Open Championship.

They have already made impact on both the European and PGA Tour, making their way into the bags Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter and Scottish Open champion Bernd Wiesberger.

These utilities boast a modern, multi-material construction that combines forged L-face technology with extreme amounts of high-density tungsten to deliver higher launch and faster ball speeds for game-changing long iron performance.

The forged SUP-10 L-Face insert is incredibly thin and flexes like a metalwood face in order to achieve such incredible ball speeds.

The tungsten weighting (98g in U•500 & 95g in U•510), meanwhile, drives the centre of gravity low and deep within the clubhead to produce high launch angles, shot stopping control and a higher MOI for increased levels of forgiveness and stability.

The U•500 is the player’s utility iron, primarily designed for better players and lower handicappers that demand superior shot making versatility.

It features a more compact shape than its counterpart and delivers high launch with a soft landing and precise distance control.

The U•510 provides hybrid-like performance in a forgiving, muscular iron shape. The high-launching, easier-playing utility offers a larger, wide-sole design for consistent shot-after-shot performance and some added confidence when addressing the golf ball.

U•510 creates such a powerful combination of distance, launch and forgiveness that Titleist engineers were able to create a 16-degree 1-iron that is very playable from both the tee and turf.

“There are a lot of golfers out there who don’t want to play a hybrid, but are still searching for that kind of performance at the long end of their iron set,” said Josh Talge, vice president, Titleist golf clubs.

He added: “They want to be able to launch it higher and farther, they want to be able to shape shots, they want to be able to land it close to the hole – they just want to do it with an iron in their hands."

"Everything that went into U•500 and U•510 was geared towards giving these golfers the performance, look and feel they’ve always hoped for in a long iron, and maybe didn’t think was possible.”

Adding to the performance on offer with these new utilities are the stock graphite HZRDUS Smoke Black 90 (mid-low launch, low spin) shafts.

Graphite shafts in utility irons continue to grow in popularity on the PGA Tour as they allow for more speed and launch, enhancing the performance and making it easier for every level of golfer to get the most out of their utility irons.

Available: August 30

Price: £245

Lofts: U•500 - 2I (17˚), 3I (20˚), 4I (23˚)

U•510 – 1I (16˚), 2I (18˚), 3I (20˚), 4I (22˚)

Stock Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90