search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTitleist partners with 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Gear

Titleist partners with 2021 Rugby League World Cup

By Ryan Crombie17 May, 2021
Titleist rugby league world cup Golf News Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Golf balls
Titleist Rlwc 2021 Two

Titleist has announced an innovative cross-sport partnership with Rugby League World Cup 2021 to increase brand awareness and will provide personalised golf balls for the event.

The event will see the men's, women’s and wheelchair tournaments run concurrently for the first time in its history between October 23 and November 27, 2021.

As a licenced partner, Titleist will give golfers the chance to add the tournament logo or any of the participating teams’ marks to their industry leading golf ball line-up via the My Titleist platform – consisting of the premium performance Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX, in addition to the performance Tour Speed, Tour Soft, Velocity and TruFeel golf balls.

Titleist joins a list of brands partnering with RLWC2021 including apparel, accessories, publishing and collectibles, ahead of what promises to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup to date.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

“Partnering with a world first event like this demonstrates Titleist’s determination to join forces with globally recognised properties to help increase awareness and engagement across multiple sports and audiences,” said Edward Shirley, Titleist corporate sales manager.

“The partnership is an extremely exciting one for Titleist and we look forward to working with the Rugby League World Cup this year.”

Not only does this partnership provide golfers with the opportunity to show their support for the event and their nation, it also allows them to play the leading golf balls in the market – the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

• Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x – FIRST LOOK!

Trusted by more professionals on the major worldwide tours than any other brand, 74% of the world’s best players trusted the performance excellence of Pro V1 and Pro V1x last year to record 107 victories around the world – more than four times the nearest competitor.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Jonathan Neill, commercial director at RLWC2021, said: “Titleist is a brand that symbolises sporting excellence, and another partner who shares our vision in delivering the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever.

“Titleist are not only committed to producing industry leading products but have also demonstrated a desire to collaborate with other sports and major events through their customisation offering and digital platform which will support the tournament’s ambition of reaching new audiences.”

All team marks and event logos are available for customisation across the Titleist golf ball line up here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - Golf balls

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow