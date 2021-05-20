Titleist partners with 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Titleist has announced an innovative cross-sport partnership with Rugby League World Cup 2021 to increase brand awareness and will provide personalised golf balls for the event.

The event will see the men's, women’s and wheelchair tournaments run concurrently for the first time in its history between October 23 and November 27, 2021.

As a licenced partner, Titleist will give golfers the chance to add the tournament logo or any of the participating teams’ marks to their industry leading golf ball line-up via the My Titleist platform – consisting of the premium performance Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX, in addition to the performance Tour Speed, Tour Soft, Velocity and TruFeel golf balls.

Titleist joins a list of brands partnering with RLWC2021 including apparel, accessories, publishing and collectibles, ahead of what promises to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup to date.

“Partnering with a world first event like this demonstrates Titleist’s determination to join forces with globally recognised properties to help increase awareness and engagement across multiple sports and audiences,” said Edward Shirley, Titleist corporate sales manager.

“The partnership is an extremely exciting one for Titleist and we look forward to working with the Rugby League World Cup this year.”

Not only does this partnership provide golfers with the opportunity to show their support for the event and their nation, it also allows them to play the leading golf balls in the market – the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

Trusted by more professionals on the major worldwide tours than any other brand, 74% of the world’s best players trusted the performance excellence of Pro V1 and Pro V1x last year to record 107 victories around the world – more than four times the nearest competitor.

Jonathan Neill, commercial director at RLWC2021, said: “Titleist is a brand that symbolises sporting excellence, and another partner who shares our vision in delivering the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever.

“Titleist are not only committed to producing industry leading products but have also demonstrated a desire to collaborate with other sports and major events through their customisation offering and digital platform which will support the tournament’s ambition of reaching new audiences.”

All team marks and event logos are available for customisation across the Titleist golf ball line up here.