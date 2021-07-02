search
HomeGearGet the Tour Pro treatment at the new Titleist Performance Centre

Gear

Get the Tour Pro treatment at the new Titleist Performance Centre

By David Cunninghame02 July, 2021
Titleist Performance Centre Woburn 1

Titleist has just unveiled its state-of-the-art Performance Centre at Woburn, giving you the opportunity to experience a tour pro style custom fitting.

Labelling the facility its ‘new home of performance in Europe, the centre will be the brand’s new home of tour player support in Europe, replicating most of what is on offer at the advanced Titleist Performance Institute in California.

• New Titleist T-Series irons make tour debut

Including state of the art analysis equipment and the same tee-to-green performance evaluation available to the world’s best golfers, the new Performance Centre will provide you with the ultimate tour level experience to find the best Titleist equipment for your game.

Since breaking ground in October 2019, Titleist has worked with the Woburn team and sculpted the 10-acre site into the ultimate performance facility that comprises 2,000 square metres of teeing area and a 370-yard fairway with a large S-shaped green to offer multiple shots and pin placements.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

This is accompanied by a state-of-the-art performance centre building featuring two product fitting bays, a bespoke club building workshop and a brand boardroom.

Titleist Performance Centre Woburn 2

Although this stunning facility will be open to us regular golfers from July 29th, consumer fittings are available on an appointment only basis.

Bookings can be made now via the Titleist website.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Brand Director – UK Region, said, “the introduction of the Titleist Performance Centre at Woburn is hugely exciting and underlines our commitment to providing dedicated golfers of all levels with the ultimate fitting experience."

He added: “Our highly skilled fitting professionals have been trained by some of the best in the game and their expertise, coupled with the incredible technology and variety of shots players can hit onsite, will guarantee that any golfer will leave the Performance Centre at Woburn having had the best fitting experience available in Europe”.

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Given the premium experience on offer, a host of Titleist Tour Professionals have already visited the Woburn facility, including Masters winner Adam Scott who commented: “What Titleist has done here is amazing. To have a facility like this available to Tour pros is an incredible asset for all of us and there is no doubt I will be returning every chance I get.

"The fact that golfers can also visit is an incredible opportunity and I’d encourage anyone who gets the chance to come and get fit. You will not regret it."

