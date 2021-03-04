Titleist introduces new Players and Hybrid stand bags

Titleist has knack for producing top-quality golf bags and for 2021 it is introducing six new models across its Players and Hybrid categories.



The new Titleist Players Collection stand bags – Players 4 Plus StaDry, Players 4 StaDry, Players 4 Plus and Players 4 – offer feature-rich designs for those of you who love carrying and are seeking a lightweight stand bag that doesn’t sacrifice on storage or durability.



Highlighting the Players line-up is the Players 4 Plus StaDry.

Here we have the ultimate performance option that will deliver everything you need from your bag, regardless of how poor the weather conditions might be.



It offers the same lightweight construction and features as the Players 4 Plus, but with premium waterproof materials and seam-sealed construction.

What makes the Players 4 Plus such an appealing option is the fact that it is designed for those of you seeking the versatility and comfort of a lightweight stand bag, but with extra storage options.

With eight distinct pockets, and a new expandable full-length apparel pocket, you shouldn’t have any issues whatsoever fititng everything you could possibly need out on the course into the 4 Plus and 4 Plus StaDry.

Plus, the new premium double strap features a padded back hub with a new foam package for added comfort.

The Players 4 StaDry and Player 4 models offer very similar constructions to their larger Plus counterparts but crucially all are incredibly lightweight and feature-laden.

The new Hybrid Collection is designed for the golfers who like to carry and use a trolley, offering the perfect blend of premium cart and stand bag features.

The two new models – Hybrid 14 and Hybrid 14 StaDry – combine the versatility of a Titleist stand bag with an added cart strap loop that allows access to the valuables pocket when strapped into the trolley, as well as a new Trolley Cart Rest.

The Hybrid 14 golf bag, with 14 full-length club dividers, provides superior organisation with maximum storage, while the Hybrid 14 StaDry golf bag offers the same design but with waterproof materials and seam-sealed construction.



Across this new stand bag range there is something to suit everyone’s needs and, no matter which one you opt for, you can expect the kind of quality construction that makes Titleist bags so incredibly popular.

More info:titleist.co.uk

Prices: Players 4 Plus StaDry - £240, Players 4 StaDry - £220, Players 4 Plus - £170, Players 4 - £155, Hybrid 14 - £195 Hybrid 14 StaDry - £235