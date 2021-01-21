REVIEW – "New Titleist Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

The latest editions of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x have received probably their most significant upgrades in a decade - but what does that mean for their performance?



The biggest changes for this year come in the shape of the new 388 (Pro V1) and 348 (Pro V1x) dimple designs.

Not since 2011 have we seen Titleist introduce entirely new dimple patterns, the simple reason being that the brand won't change to its designs unless it is 100% certain that it can markedly improve performance.

On top of that, the sheer amount of variables and level of fine detail involved in producing an aerodynamically efficient dimple design - one that can maximise both distance and consistent flight - is truly mind-boggling.

The engineers at Titleist Ball Plants 3 and 4 were only able to pull off this remarkable feat after testing more than 60 different iterations of the 2021 Pro V1’s 388 dimple layout, and more than 30 versions of Pro V1x’s 348 dimple design.

But to what end?



Those of you have used the Pro V1x in the past can expect to see a higher trajectory than before, while the Pro V1 retains the flatter, more penetrating trajectory that I personally love to see.

The additional height with the Pro V1x helps to separate the Pro V1 family that little bit more and will prove to be a huge advantage for those of you looking for increased stopping power to go along with the ball's higher spin characteristics

Having tested both balls extensively over the last few months, it was the consistency of flight in the wind that really caught my attention.

Both the V and X were so stable and consistent, even in strong crosswinds.

Titleist claims that these new dimple patters will also lead to “extraordinary distance”.

When I tested these new balls side-by-side with their 2019 predecessors, it would be hard for me to say I was seeing much in the way of additional distance, but instead the same great distance I’ve come to expect from these premium Titleist balls.

With the improved consistency through the air and in the wind, however, I did feel like I could rely on them to go the distance I wanted into the wind more so than in the past.

Another subtle yet noticeable change is in the softer feel of these balls, particularly around the greens.

The new, softer cast urethane elastomer covers really offer a feeling of the ball grabbing against the grooves of your wedges, providing the kind of greenside control and spin that makes them so universally popular.

The speed, launch and spin while testing using my SkyTrak launch monitor were, unsurprisingly, remarkably consistent.



That, really, is what we have all come to expect from Titleist: quality and consistency from ball to ball, and dozen to dozen.

This is perhaps the most influential factor behind Titleist’s dominance on tour and with everyday golfers.

You know that whenever you tee it up, your golf ball is going to do exactly what your expect it to.

This is why the Pro V1 will continue to be the golf ball I use in all of my club testing and will remain the ball I put my trust in whenever I head out onto the course.



These latest editions of the No.1 balls in golf are another clear illustration of Titleist’s commitment to helping you play better golf. What can seem like minor upgrades end up resulting in improved performance across the board.

It looks like the Pro V1 will remain No.1 for quite a while yet.



Available: February 5

Price: £50 per doz