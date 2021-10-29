The Titleist Pro V1 golf balls designed for Trackman

Titleist's golf ball boffins worked in collaboration with a team of TrackMan experts to develop the new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls with Radar Capture Technology (RCT).

The Titleist Golf Ball R&D department created these new golf balls to solve some of the niggling issues that can occur when trying to capture the most accurate launch conditions data possible in an indoor environment.

TrackMan, which makes use of radar technology, was primarily designed to track the flight of the golf ball downrange, making it ideal for an outdoor setting.



• Titleist 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x – FIRST LOOK!



Although a brilliant indoor launch monitor and simulator, the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT golf balls improve the overall TrackMan experience.

This will be welcome news for the dedicated indoor fitting specialists committed to a premium, precision fitting, coaches and instructors aiming to give their players even better tools to work with, and any golfer, from tour pros to amateurs, looking for precision data.



“Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT golf balls combine the game’s greatest combination of speed, spin, and feel with new technology that more consistently captures precision performance and golf ball data from TrackMan units used in an indoor setting,” said Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.



• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!



“We have worked closely with TrackMan for more than two years to optimise this embedded radar reflective, patent pending technology. The result is a reliably strong ‘signal’ that enables spin capture on all shots.”

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT models offer the same design, quality and performance as Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls but with the enhanced benefit of indoor radar signal capture:

• Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT do not require application of reflective spin markers or precision orientation, benefiting indoor-only and seasonal golf facilities that operate a TrackMan simulator and enhancing the golfer experience.

• Testing of Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT models shows a 99 percent signal capture that delivers true spin, resulting in even more accurate carry and total distance calculations.

• "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"



• Spin is critical to deliver an accurate data set indoors, contributing to key data points such as peak height, angle of descent, carry distance, roll out, and overall distance.



• RCT has enabled TrackMan to improve the spin detection algorithm to require less ball flight to measure spin rate, benefiting, in particular, high ball speed/low spin rate scenarios.



• Pro V1 RCT ball models conform with USGA and R&A rules.

“We’re delighted to partner with Acushnet on the launch of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT golf balls,” said TrackMan CEO and co-founder, Klaus Eldrup-Jorgensen.



“Titleist is a brand that goes to extraordinary heights to ensure the premium quality and performance of its products and that mirrors TrackMan’s approach to technology, innovation and development.”

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT golf balls will be available through authorised Titleist trade partners in UK & Eire, in Autumn 2021, with global distribution to follow in April 2022.