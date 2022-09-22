search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTitleist release new Scotty Cameron MONOBLOK models

Gear

Titleist release new Scotty Cameron MONOBLOK models

By James Tait22 September, 2022
Scotty Cameron Titleist Putters New Gear New releases
Sc Monoblok 6 6 5

If you're a Scotty Cameron fan, you’ll want to feast your eyes on these.

Titleist have announced the Scotty Cameron MONOBLOK putter on a limited release, inspired by the continued success of tour professionals playing previous generation GOLO models on tour. 

• Titleist celebrate record year

The MONOBLOK 6 and 6.5 models are designed from a single piece of steel and are reminiscent of GOLO designs, yet offer a new, sought-after head size in two, purpose-specific neck and shaft configurations.  

Sc Monoblok Back View

The MONOBLOK 6 is sized in between the GOLO 5 and 7 models with a mid-bend shaft for a nearly face balanced setup. 

In comparison, the MONOBLOK 6.5 was designed with a jet neck for players who favour a putting stroke with a bit of toe flow. 

• WITB: The gear used by Open champ Cam Smith

The MONOBLOK 6 and MONOBLOK 6.5 putters extend Scotty Cameron’s proven construction methodology of incorporating complementary materials to achieve desired performance characteristics. 

Each model employs a precision milled 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole plate expertly designed into the 303 stainless steel putter head, which allows for higher MOI, optimal weight distribution, superior balance and excellent feel

Sc Monoblok 6 5 Face Sole

The MONOBLOK putters each feature performance balanced weighting with two customisable heel-toe stainless steel sole weights matched to the putter’s length to ensure consistent feel and weight at every length. 

The MONOBLOK 6 and 6.5 Putters will be available in Titleist Authorised Retailers worldwide from October 7th, 2022. 

SRP: £599 

For more information click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New releases

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Thomas Pieters at centre of rules controversy
New R&A captain drives in at Old Course
Henrik Stenson dealt another blow after LIV Golf switch
Greg Norman rips PGA Tour after snub from own event
Louis Oosthuizen design will be first contemporary links in Indian Ocean

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow