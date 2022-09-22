Titleist release new Scotty Cameron MONOBLOK models

If you're a Scotty Cameron fan, you’ll want to feast your eyes on these.

Titleist have announced the Scotty Cameron MONOBLOK putter on a limited release, inspired by the continued success of tour professionals playing previous generation GOLO models on tour.

The MONOBLOK 6 and 6.5 models are designed from a single piece of steel and are reminiscent of GOLO designs, yet offer a new, sought-after head size in two, purpose-specific neck and shaft configurations.

The MONOBLOK 6 is sized in between the GOLO 5 and 7 models with a mid-bend shaft for a nearly face balanced setup.

In comparison, the MONOBLOK 6.5 was designed with a jet neck for players who favour a putting stroke with a bit of toe flow.

The MONOBLOK 6 and MONOBLOK 6.5 putters extend Scotty Cameron’s proven construction methodology of incorporating complementary materials to achieve desired performance characteristics.

Each model employs a precision milled 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole plate expertly designed into the 303 stainless steel putter head, which allows for higher MOI, optimal weight distribution, superior balance and excellent feel

The MONOBLOK putters each feature performance balanced weighting with two customisable heel-toe stainless steel sole weights matched to the putter’s length to ensure consistent feel and weight at every length.

The MONOBLOK 6 and 6.5 Putters will be available in Titleist Authorised Retailers worldwide from October 7th, 2022.

SRP: £599

For more information click here.