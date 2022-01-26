Titleist reveals new Vokey SM9 wedges

The latest incarnation of Bob Vokey’s celebrated wedge line has been crafted to offer the “ultimate in optionality.”

We all know that Vokey is responsible for some of the finest and most popular wedges in the business. The question is, however, how do you go about improving upon the brilliant SM8 wedges?



The answer is quite simple. The master craftsman and his R&D team decided to focus on three key areas that can help to improve your wedge play - shot versatility, distance and trajectory control, and maximum spin.



Let’s dive into the construction and technology at the heart of the Titleist SM9 range.

A key goal for Vokey was to improve upon the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design concept originally introduced with the SM8.



The new SM9 maintains the innovative forward CG, a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face to produce a solid feeling wedge that squares up at impact for more consistent results.



A big change, however, is the fact that the CG has been raised vertically by adding weight to the topline design, where a tapered pad at the back of the toe helps align the CG properly without being visible at address.

Progressive hosel lengths have also been used to help raise the CG in the higher lofts, particularly 58˚- 62˚.



Now all of that might not mean a great deal to you but the results of these improvements certainly will. You can expect to see improved distance and trajectory control, to along with increased stability for more consistency.

Now it wouldn’t be a Vokey wedge if it didn’t deliver maximum spin around the greens, after all, it is in the name. A new Spin Milled cutting process in the SM9 models, which includes tightening allowable tolerances, produces consistently sharper grooves, wedge after wedge, resulting in higher, more consistent spin.

Micro-grooves are individually cut in between grooves, helping to give you even more grab on maximises on shorter shots, while a proprietary heat treatment is also applied to the impact area to double the durability of the groove without impacting feel.

Each groove is then individually cut based on loft and finish with the lower lofts (46˚ - 54˚) designed with narrower, deeper grooves and higher lofts (56˚ - 62˚) with wider, shallower ones.

So that’s distance/trajectory control and maximum spin covered off, but what about versatility. Given the number of scenarios you are presented with on the golf course, a great wedge has to be versatile.



The SM9 continues to feature the most complete line-up of grind, bounce and loft options, allowing for more creativity and consistency, and giving you the ability to create all the shots you may need into and around the green.

The six tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D – allow golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type (steep, neutral, shallow), shot making style (sweeper, digger) and course conditions (firm, neutral, soft).



“It sounds simple, but having the correct wedge and knowing when to use it has a direct impact on scoring performance The most important thing for golfers at every level is to know when and where to use the variety of wedges in their bag,” said Bob Vokey.

“That can be achieved by being properly fit based on swing and style of play, and understanding the roles for each.”



Available in three finishes, these stunning wedges are bound to carry on Vokey’s stellar reputation and will no doubt prove to be a massive hit, both on tour and among everyday golfers seeking uncompromising wedge performance.



Available: March 11 (pre-order February 17)

Price: £169