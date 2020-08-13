search
Titleist reveals stealthy T100•S & T200 irons

Gear

Titleist reveals stealthy T100•S & T200 irons

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2020
These limited edition irons from Titleist are some of the slickest you’ll ever see.

You can now get your hands on Titleist’s T100•S and T200 player’s distance irons in a limited all black set up.

Both now have a high polish black PVD coating that is continually requested by tour players and members of Team Titleist.

To complete the stealthy look, each model by a black shaft – Project X LZ  Onyx (T100•S) & Dynamic Gold Onyx AMT Black (T200) – and an all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grip.

The T100•S is a fully forged construction that is designed to deliver the same tour-level of precision as it T100 counterpart but in 2˚ stronger lofts to place it firmly in the player’s distance bracket.

The T200, meanwhile, offers powerful distance in a compact, tour-inspired shape with Max Impact technology.

The T-Series irons have quickly become the most-played iron model on the PGA Tour and you might have already have spotted the limited black heads in the hands of some of the top pros.

This year’s Sony Open in Hawaii champion Cameron Smith said, “The first time I saw these irons they looked so good I didn’t want to put a scratch on them.”

He added: “The black finish just looks tighter to me and really fits my eye. It also helps to keep a little bit of the shine off which I really like.”

Available: August 28 (For a limited time only)
Price: £185 per club (£1,295 for a 7-piece set)

