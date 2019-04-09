Titleist reveals super-premium CNCPT irons

Titleist’s all-new CP-01 and CP-02 irons were engineered to be the finest irons you have ever played and were constructed with materials never used before in club manufacturing.



These two sets of irons mark the debut of CNCPT by Titleist. For the Titleist Golf Club R&D team, CNCPT represents a challenge to redefine what’s possible.



CNCPT is about removing obstacles and providing Titleist’s Advanced Research team with the freedom to pursue manufacturing and material technologies the game has never seen – regardless of cost.

The CP-01 and CP-02 push the boundaries of iron technology and design to new heights but also push the price into the stratosphere. A set of 7-irons will set you back a whopping £3,500.



Yes you read correctly, three and half grand.

With such a heavy price tag, these irons clearly aren’t for the mass market. As PXG and other brands have displayed over the last few years, there is a real appetite amongst those with deep enough pockets to put a set of super-premium, high performing irons in the bag.



CNCPT is Titleist’s new foray into this niche market, with the brand believing the performance of its irons will help to set them apart from other brands that currently occupy the super-premium catgeory.

“CNCPT is an idea, a promise. It’s our answer to ‘What if?’ What if our R&D engineers could bring their dreams to reality, using materials and processes never before used in golf? We promise to provide them all the resources they need, so that CNCPT will always deliver the ‘wow,” said Kelley Moser Jr., brand manager, CNCPT clubs.

Born from this mindset are the CP-01 and CP-02 irons, featuring the thinnest unsupported, constant-thickness face in golf, made possible only through the use of a rare, super strong alloy never before used in club manufacturing.

Titleist says this Super Metal L-Face Insert, measured and re-measured to ensure perfect uniformity, produces ball speeds never previously seen off the face of an iron.



The supreme speed of CP-01 and CP-02 is fortified by extraordinary amounts of high-density tungsten – making up nearly 50% of the total head weight in the lower lofts – to produce higher launch, greater distance and the most generous sweetspot possible.

We don’t expect to see either of these irons gaining much traction on tour as they are primarily aimed at golfers looking for some serious distance gains.

The CP-01 is the larger of the two models and has been designed for supreme speed and extraordinary launch and forgiveness.

Averaging more than 100g of tungsten weighting per head in the lower-lofted irons and featuring that Super Metal L-Face Insert, the CP-01 promises to be a ridiculously long and easy to hit.

The CP-02 on the other hand features a more blade like shape compared to the thicker CP-01. It too features masses of tungsten weighting (averaging more than 110g per head in the lower-lofted irons) and the unsupported face insert to produce ball speeds never before associated with an iron of this size.



It is also worth noting that the lofts are slightly weaker throughout the CP-02 set.

Both of these irons look absolutely stunning and promise performance like you have never experienced before, so if you can stretch your budget to north of £3,000 (we know that will only be a select few of you) then why wouldn't you test the CNCPT irons for yourself.



Available: Early May

Price: £3,500 (7 irons)