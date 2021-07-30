Get your hands on Titleist's Team Europe Ryder Cup gear

Now you can show your support for Team Europe on the course with Titleist’s new Ryder Cup Special Editions.



Ahead of this year’s staging at Whistling Straits, Titleist has unveiled a new collection of branded goods, including a replica Team Europe golf bag and a variety of other travel items.



The range is a result of Titleist being announced the Official Supplier to the European Ryder Cup Team until 2025, providing the Team Bag and a variety of other products that will carry the iconic blue and yellow colourways, alongside the European flag and Ryder Cup trophy print.

The standout bit of kit is undoubtedly the replica Team Europe Tour Bag, which closely resembles the one all 12 team members will be using throughout the week in Wisconsin.

There will also be a variety of cart bag options, and for those of you who prefer to carry there are the branded up the Players 4+ StaDry stand bag and new Premium Carry.

Other items within the collection include the Players Backpack, Duffel, Sackpack and Toiletries Bag, so fans can carry the Team Europe colours wherever they go this year.



Pádraig Harrington, European Ryder Cup Captain, commented: “we focused on the performance of the golf bag, making sure that it is lightweight, durable, and has everything that both the player and caddie need, before we then looked at the design. Titleist has done a great job in producing this bag for the Team Europe players and caddies.”

Harrington and his 12-players will be looking to follow-up on the success Team Europe had at Le Golf National in 2018, when they defeated the United States by 17.5-10.5 in France to claim their fourth victory in the past five Ryder Cups.

David Moore, Titleist Gear Category Manager, said, “we are excited to launch the European Ryder Cup Special Editions to dedicated golfers this summer. Not only does the range provide fans with the opportunity to support Team Europe on and off-course this year, it also allows them to choose from a line-up of industry leading products.

He added: “We hope to see golfers across the country donning the famous blue and yellow colours on-course and we will be cheering on Team Europe this September.”

The new replica range is now available to purchase from The Official European Ryder Cup Online Store, via Titleist Authorised Retailers across the country, and on the Titleist website at titleist.co.uk