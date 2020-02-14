Titleist stand bags spotted on tour

You may have noticed that many of Titleist’s pro staffers had given their caddies an easier time throughout January.



That’s because more than 50 of the world’s best golfers, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sung Jae Im, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter, Byeong Hun An, JT Poston, Justin Harding and Charley Hoffman were among those to use the Titleist Players 4 Plus stand bag during PGA Tour (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sony Open) and European Tour (Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic) events as opposed to their normal tour bags.

The Players 4 Plus is one of four feature-rich bags in the Titleist Players Collection, designed for dedicated golfers seeking a lightweight stand bag without sacrificing storage or durability.



Now available in four different colourways, including a slick blacked out model, it has been engineered to offer the versatility and comfort of a lightweight stand bag – but with extra storage options.

Charley Hoffman said, “At home, I use the Players 4 Plus on a regular basis. It’s light but it’s big enough to fit all the clubs and they don’t get jammed in there. It’s easy to stand up, it’s easy to get around.”



He added: “It’s an unbelievable bag – when you’re walking down the fairway it feels like it’s just a small backpack when you’ve got 14 clubs, golf balls, gloves and all that other stuff in there. It’s nice to go home and have the best stand bag in all of golf.”

Other models in Titleist’s stand bag collection include the Players 4 Plus StaDry waterproof bag and the Players 4, available in new colourways, plus the all-new, ultra-lightweight Players 4 Carbon.

You can check out our review of the StaDry by clicking here.