Titleist T-Series 2021 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The next generation T-Series irons are here, with every model engineered to help improve your iron play and allow you to experience the very best Titleist has to offer.



This new line-up has a lot to live up to given just how popular the first iteration of T-Series was, and given the fact that Titleist has been the most played iron on the PGA Tour for 16 of the last 17 years, including each of the last seven seasons.

Titleist firmly believes it will extend this winning run thanks to the introduction new materials, processes and refinements.

There are four new models within the 2021 T-Series, with each designed to produce ‘exacting precision, performance and unmatched feel.’

T100

First off let’s delve into the model that will almost undoubtedly become the most played iron on the PGA Tour. It was refined with the help of some of the best players in the world, including Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Garrick Higgo and Jessica Korda, among many others.

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons



The new T100 offers more precise flighting and control, fully forged feel, a more versatile sole design, and plays like a true ‘player’s iron,’ should.

One of the key advancements comes in the form of the new Tour-Designed Sole. The irons R&D department worked closely with select tour pros and their counterparts in the Vokey Design wedge team to develop a new variable bounce design, with less bounce in the heel and more bounce in the toe. The result is better turf interaction and improved feel.

To boost the forgiveness levels of this seriously sleek design, Titleist decided to cram even more tungsten into the compact head shape.



Utilising a denser version of tungsten (D18) weights in the heel and toe of the three to seven irons for greater mass efficiency, and a brazing process used in aerospace construction, Titleist engineers were able to eliminate weld points and be even more precise with CG placement and produce high MOI in a ‘player’s iron.’

Other refinements include a continuous cradle face construction that creates a seamless striking surface and more uniform leading edge, while the fully forged, dual cavity supports the face construction.

The three to seven-iron faces were redesigned to impart slightly more spin for improved shot-shaping and increased control. The eight-PW are forged with one-piece 1025 carbon steel.

Also, the new tour-preferred brushed chrome finish helps to give it an even more premium look and feel.

If it’s precision, control and soft forged feel you are looking for then the T100 is the model for you.

T100•S

This model is for the player who wants the look and feel of a tour-ready iron, but wants that little bit of added distance too.

The new T100•S is engineered to produce enhanced ball speed and launch while preserving the precise touch, control and stopping power of its T100 sibling.

The T100•S head dimensions exactly match the specs of the T100, with the exception of being engineered, not bent, two degrees stronger. The T100•S features the same fully forged face, backed by an innovative Muscle Channel. At impact, the T100•S will feel amazingly similar to the T100 with the only difference being added distance.

It too houses denser D18 tungsten weights, while weight savings from the Muscle Channel are shifted to produce even lower CG and higher launch, resulting in outstanding MOI and increased ball speed from a solid, fully forged design.

T200

The T200 is the model that has undergone the greatest visual and technological improvements.



• Titleist U505 & T200 utility irons – FIRST LOOK!

A player’s distance iron, this multi-material hollow body construction will have such a broad appeal. It delivers greater distance and forgiveness, without sacrificing on looks, feel, trajectory or stopping power.



• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

With 10 different patents utilised, Titleist is labelling the T200 ‘its most advanced iron ever.’

Titleist took the best of the previous generation T200, then streamlined the Max Impact technology, utilised denser D18 tungsten weighting, and updated the shape with reduced offset, a thinner topline and shorter blade profile.

The result is a sleek look with stunning distance. Every element of the multi-material construction is engineered to create maximum speed with tour calibre feel and distance control.

Max Impact 2.0 now includes a core support design and an enhanced high resilience polymer core that improves both off-centre speed and mass efficiency at impact across a forged, high COR SUP-10 L-Face Insert.

Meantime, the all-new muscle plate contributes to precision sound tuning and saves weight that is optimised in the new, streamlined 17-4 chassis.

Every detail was pored over with new T200 to ensure anyone, from a low single figure handicap, to those in the high teens or low 20s, will experience fast, forgiving, high launching long and mid irons to accurate, precise short irons.

T300

Last but by no means least Titleist’s new game improvement offering. The T300 is for the player who wants high launch, long distance, and forgiveness they can count on.

Locked behind the T300 badge lies a hidden power source - Max Impact 2.0. A Cantilever Core Support Structure features a new high resilience polymer core, delivering maximum speed and distance control.

Once again, high-density tungsten (D18) weights are utilised in the heel and toe of the four to seven irons for greater mass efficiency. In addition, Titleist engineers were able to add 40% more tungsten than was in the previous generation T300. This contributes to a solid-feeling, advanced design that produces the optimal balance of launch, distance and forgiveness.

To take your speed and distance to new heights, Titleist decided to incorporate a high COR Variable Face Thickness (VFT) design, something that is usually reserved for metalwoods. The new face is thinner towards the heel in the long and mid irons to improve performance at what is traditionally one of the least effective strike points.

The size and shape of the T300 is designed to provide confidence but retain the sleek and clean package we have come to expect of a Titleist game improvement iron.

Also, a new chrome plated finish helps to give it a more premium look.

Regardless of what you are looking for from your next set of irons, whether it be the exacting control of the T100, the all-round performance of the T200, or the unadulterated power and forgiveness of the T300, Titleist has you covered with its new T-Series.



Available: August 26

Prices: T100 £164 (per steel iron), £178 (per graphite iron)

T100•S £164 (per steel iron), £178 (per graphite iron)

T200 £164 (per steel iron), £178 (per graphite iron)

T300 £129 (per steel iron), £142 (per graphite iron)