Titleist T-Series & 620 irons - what the pros have to say

Titleist has been a dominant force on both the European and PGA Tours this season, with several clean sweeps of equipment counts across all categories and often securing the title of the most played irons on both tours.



We spoke to the pros at the Scottish Open and Titleist’s main man on the European Tour, Liam McDougall, to find out why this latest launch of irons looks set to ensure the brand retains the long held and enviable title of most played iron on tour.

Liam McDougall - Titleist European Tour Fitter

Our equipment is so strong throughout the bag this year. We have a lot of non-contracted guys using our gear and servicing so many individuals, across every category, has made it incredibly busy for us.



We are seeing about a third of the field putting Titleist irons into play every week this year. We first seeded the new irons at the Irish and Scottish Opens and they’ve gone down a storm.

It is very rare to see several players decide to switch irons on the Tuesday and Wednesday of a Rolex Series event. That clearly speaks volumes to the performance of the new line-up.



Something that has really stood out is the feedback on the new looks of the T100. Its more compact shaping and less offset has a lot of guys who usually play MB and CB wanting to test T100. For such a small looking iron, it packs a lot of forgiveness.



We have made fantastic tour irons for a number of years now and, with each new launch, we just keeping making those subtle refinements to improve performance. Once again, the engineers have done a fantastic job.

Joost Luiten

The new 620 CB looks so cool. It is a little bit smaller than my 718 irons and set-up a little more like a blade.



During my initial testing, I was seeing similar numbers to my old irons but the ball was launching slightly higher and spinning a little less, which will help me to have more control with my irons and be a real benefit when playing into the wind.

Normally, I wouldn’t change to a new set of irons straight away but the switch to the 620 CB was so easy. You just know when you have a Titleist iron in your hand.



It looks so cool, gives you the confidence you need to hit a good shot and feels like nothing else.

Grant Forrest

When I first picked up the new T100 irons, I immediately noticed they had a more classic look than the AP2s I’ve played with for a number of years.

The topline is a little thinner and the reduced offset is something I really like. I also like the fact they’ve retained the added forgiveness you get on mis-hits as compared with the CB and MB models.

From when I started playing as a junior, Titleist always made the best clubs and that hasn’t changed since I turned pro. That is why I continue to use their gear and these new T100s are another big step-up.

Jimmy Walker

I had my first look at the 620 MB a few weeks before the US Open and put them into play only a few weeks after that first testing session. Right out of the gate, I was getting the numbers and hitting the windows I wanted to see.



That is what you want with a new set of irons, the confidence that they will perform the way you expect them to.

There is also less offset and a cleaner finish with the new irons, which a lot of the other tour guys and myself were asking for. They look awesome.



Over the last few years, Titleist’s full product line-up has been so strong. I think that’s why you are seeing so many guys decide to put their clubs into play.

Scott Jamieson

Switching from the AP2 to the T100 was a very easy transition. The cleaner looks and improved feel through the turf really stood out for me.



When I go back to my AP2s, they almost look a little ‘clunky’ compared to the T100s and I never thought I would say that about my AP2s.

The ball was also launching a decent bit higher with the longer irons and the ball speed was up. That is exactly what you are looking for with your 4 and 5-iron.



Anything that can help make things easier at the long end of the bag is a huge bonus. It’s no surprise so many decide to play Titleist irons. The performance and feel of them can’t be matched.