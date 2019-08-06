Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Regardless of what you're looking for from your next set of irons, Titleist has you covered with its all-new T-Series line-up.



The engineering ingenuity that has made Titleist the longstanding #1 iron on the PGA Tour delivers three strikingly new iron designs that house breakthrough iron technologies to drive maximum speed and playable distance, with that pure Titleist look and feel.



T100

First off let’s dive into the new T100, which has already found its way into the bags of several top pros, including Jordan Spieth.

Although this is effectively a replacement for the 718 AP2, Titleist is keen to point that it is an entirely new design.

“When I first saw the T100 irons and it didn’t say ‘AP2’ on it, I had to have full trust. I’m sitting there saying, ‘Man, I played the same iron that said the same thing on it since 2010, probably earlier.’ But I’ve been playing Titleist clubs since I was 12 years old, and they’ve never led me in the wrong direction and they’ve always gotten better,” said Spieth.



He added: “The idea of a name change – really an entire change across the board with their irons – is big. But there are big changes.”

The new fully-forged cavity construction houses a thinner, faster face that helps to increase ball speed, while an average of 66 grams of tungsten is placed in the heel and toe of the mid and long irons to improve the level of forgiveness on offer and to help make launching the ball into the air that little bit easier.

Perhaps the biggest change with the T100, apart from the new name, comes in the form of the new shaping. The Tour-refined sole shape features a thin topline (matches the topline of the 718 CB), minimal offset and enhanced camber for improved turf interaction, while progressive blade lengths, sole widths and hosel length deliver optimal CG positioning with preferred shaping through the set.



This is a true player’s iron that offers tour quality performance and pure forged feel, with additional speed and more forgiveness than Titleist's other tour iron designs - the 620 MB & CB.

T200

Powered by all-new Max Impact technology, the T200 is the player’s distance iron, with that new tech subtly integrated into a shape that will appeal to eye of just about any golfer, even the traditionalists among you.

Max Impact delivers maximum speed and distance control across the incredibly thin and fast forged SUP-10 L-Face insert, while also helping to preserve a pleasing sound and feel.

For more on Max Impact technology and how it works click the link below.



That speed is then combined with high-density tungsten weighting (an average of 90 grams placed in the heel and toe of the mid and long irons) to produce a low CG for higher launch and more stopping power when approaching the greens.

Perhaps the main reason why the T200 will appeal to such a wide range of golfers is down to the shaping.

The tour-inspired look, with its thinner topline and crisp aesthetics place it firmly in the player’s bracket, but those sleek looks do not come at the expense of performance.

You can expect bags of speed, plenty of forgiveness, and a great level of control.

T300

This is the out-and-out game improvement iron in the new T-Series line-up. If you are in search of maximum distance, forgiveness and an easy-to-hit, confidence inspiring iron then look no further.

Like the T200 it is powered by Max Impact technology to extend maximum speed evenly across an extremely forgiving mid-sized face.

The mid-sized, fast cavity-back design is designed for maximum distance and forgiveness, while Max Impact delivers maximum speed, excellent distance control and a softer, more pleasing feel at impact.

Like its counterparts, it house high density tungsten weighting, with an average of 52 grams placed in the heel and toe of the mid and long irons for a higher, easy launch.

“T300 is the ultimate game improvement iron. It goes high and far, it’s exceptionally playable and it looks great,” said Josh Talge, vice president, Titleist golf club marketing.



He continued, “T300 has a higher MOI than our prior generation game improvement model for even more distance and forgiveness. From address, you’d never believe how much technology is built into this iron.”



T100

Available: In Stores - August 30, Fittings - August 8

Options: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, P, W50

Price: Steel - £160 per club (£1,120/set of 7 irons), Graphite - £185 per club (£1,295/set of 7 irons)

Stock Steel shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White | Low launch, low spin | 106-130g (3g per club)

Stock Graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MCA Tensei White AM2 | Low launch, low spin | 94-108g (2g per club)

T200

Available: In Stores - August 30, Fittings - August 8

Options: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, P, W48

Price: Steel - £160 per club (£1,120/set of 7 irons), Graphite - £185 per club (£1,295/set of 7 irons)

Stock Steel shaft: True Temper True Temper AMT Black | Mid launch, mid spin | 95-116g (3g per club)

Stock Graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MCA Tensei Blue AM2 | Mid launch, mid spin | 74-88g (2g per club)

T300

Available: In Stores - August 30, Fittings - August 8

Options: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, P, W48, W53

Price: Steel - £125 per club (£875/set of 7 irons), Graphite - £150 per club (£1,050/set of 7 irons)

Stock Steel shaft: True Temper True Temper AMT Red| Low launch, low spin | 95-107g (3g per club)

Stock Graphite shaft: Mitsubishi MCA Tensei Red AM2 | Mid-high launch, high spin | 54-68g (2g per club)