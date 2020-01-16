Titleist T100S irons – FIRST LOOK!

This latest addition to Titleist’s T-Series iron line-up has been engineered to offer more distance in the compact, fully forged design.



In order to cater for the growing demand from golfers for sleek player’s irons that offer heaps of distance, Titleist decided to introduce the all-new Titleist T100•S.



This spin-off design of the most played irons this season on the PGA Tour have been calibrated with 2-degree stronger lofts to give better players the distance they need to score lower, while preserving the feel and precision required for superior shot shaping.

T100•S is a direct result of player feedback and its fully-forged construction make it a distinct offering in the player’s distance iron category.



“T100•S was developed as a Player’s Distance iron with an emphasis on the word Player’s. We’ve taken the most popular irons on the PGA Tour and carefully engineered them to maximise distance,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

He added: “As we were launching the new T-Series, we met a lot of golfers who were really excited about T100 but had become accustomed to playing stronger-lofted iron sets. It would have been really easy to just take T100’s and bend them stronger for those players."



"But by doing that you start to sacrifice the incredible feel and turf interaction – the reasons why players were gravitating toward them in the first place. So our engineers went back and redesigned each individual iron to give these players the stronger lofts and distance they’re looking for, while preserving the performance of that pure forged shape and sole.”

T100•S has progressive blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths to deliver optimal CG positioning with preferred shaping through the set. The lofts are as follows: 3 (19º), 4 (22º), 5 (25º), 6 (28º), 7 (32º), 8 (36º), 9 (40º), P (44º) and W48.

So of you are looking for the all the workability, control and soft feel of a tour iron but with a little added distance punch the T100•S could be the ticket for you.

Available: In store from March 27th (fittings from March 12th)

Price: £160 per club (£1,120/set of 7)