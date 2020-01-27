Titleist T400 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to Titleist’s all-new, easy launching distance machines – the T400 irons.



Titleist designed this latest addition to its T-Series irons line-up in order to better cater for slower swing speed golfers.



• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!



The T400 irons utilise an advanced split sole design, super-thin face and wide body, hollow head construction fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten to help those who struggle for speed effortlessly launch it higher and hit it further.

You can see from the aesthetics of these irons that Titleist has taken inspiration from it U-Series utilities and high-end CNCPT line when designing T400.



• New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

But the similarities don’t end with the looks. Much of the technology that makes those clubs so easy to launch and long has been incorporated into T400.

The wide body shape with its advanced Split Sole design provides great turf interaction and plenty of help for those of you who struggle to get a consistent and sweet strike with your irons.

The hollow head construction produces an extremely high MOI that maximises forgiveness on off centre shots, which is further enhanced by extreme High-density tungsten weighting (up to 100g per head).



• Titleist Velocity ball gets huge 2020 makeover

This use of tungsten also creates a low CG, working in combination with a super-thin forged SUP-10 L-Face Insert (5-7 irons) to produce explosive launch off the turf.

T400 is a progressive set design, with progressive blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths to again deliver optimal CG positioning for great control and height with your iron shots.

Because these irons are aimed at moderate to slow swing speed golfers, lightweight materials have been used (stock grip and shaft) to increase swing speeds for longer distance.



• Titleist T100S irons – FIRST LOOK!

“T400 is the super distance Titleist iron. This club is engineered to get the ball in the air and launch it as far as possible, even when the strike isn’t perfect,” said Josh Talge, Vice President of Marketing, Titleist Golf Clubs.

He added: “There are so many golfers, particularly players with moderate swing speeds, who can benefit from this technology. T400 gets the absolute most out of your swing while still providing the playability of a Titleist iron along with that look, sound and feel that dedicated players demand.”

These new super game-improvement irons will be available for fittings from March 12th (and in stores from March 27th). To get your hands on them you can attend a Titleist Fitting and Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays), being held at hundreds of locations nationwide.

To find a venue to get fitted, or an event to book a free T-Series iron fitting with a Titleist Product Specialist, visit titleist.co.uk/fitting

Available: Fittings from March 12th (in stores from March 27th)

Price: £185 per club (£1,300 set of 7)