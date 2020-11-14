The Masters: How Titleist won the 'Battle of the Brands'

The destiny of the green jacket is still to be determined but Titleist is already celebrating a huge win at The Masters this week.

The brand has topped ALL of the major equipment counts, including golf balls, drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, utility irons, irons sets and wedges.

The big headline, however, is the dominance of Titleist drivers, aided by the new TSi range which became available at retail on Thursday.

Not since the year 2000 has Titleist topped this particular category.

With 29 Titleist drivers in play, the breakdown includes 23 new TSi models, with 19 TSi3, 3 TSi2, and 1 TSi4. Of those 29, nine are non-contracted players, including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Reed put a 9˚ TSi3 (Rogue Silver 70 TX) in play for the first time this week. Reed practiced with the new driver at his home and worked remotely with Titleist’s European Tour rep, Liam MacDougall, prior to arriving at Augusta.



Another big name to make a recent switch to the TSi metalwoods is Tommy Fleetwood.



The Englishman, who already plays a Titleist TSi3 (9˚) driver and TSi2 (15˚) fairway wood, was looking for a 7-wood option.

He loves the look and performance of the driver and fairway, so he tried the TSi2 at 21˚ in a Ventus Black 8.

He initially felt he was hitting the golf ball too far, so it was shortened to 41 inches in in a B1 SureFit setting to fit the yardage gap he was seeking to fill and to help him as he approaches the par-5s at Augusta.

Titleist brand ambassador Adam Scott switched from the TSi3 model to the TSi4 last week in Houston.

After leading the field in driving distance last week, it comes as little surprise to see him stick with the TSi4 (8˚, Ventus Red 6X at 46 inches), especially considering he used to place his trust in the Titleist TS4 model.

Elsewhere, Titleist was once again the golf ball of choice at The Masters.

A little over a month ago, Titleist debuted its latest Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.



Titleist’s flagship balls are trusted by more than 74% of all players on the PGA Tour and across the major worldwide tours as they continue to dominate.

