search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTitleist Tour Soft ‘next gen’ ball unveiled

Gear

Titleist Tour Soft ‘next gen’ ball unveiled

By David Cunninghame15 January, 2020
Titleist Tour Soft Titleist balls Titleist Gofl balls New Gear Equipment
Titleist Tour Soft 2020

Golf’s No.1 ball company has unveiled the latest iteration of its Tour Soft model, which comes with some seriously cool updates for 2020.

The next generation Tour Soft from Titleist, a ball that was originally introduced two years ago, uses ‘new material and process technologies’ to give golfers a softer-feeling ball that Titleist say is massive improvement on the prior generation.

Here’s what’s new

- Titleist’s largest core is now even larger, which means you get faster ball speeds for category leading distance off the tee.

- This new core means engineers have had to make the 4CE grafted cover system thinner, which means you get more control around the greens.

• 6 drivers that will fix your slice

• Team Titleist members get day to remember

- You’ll also get improved aerodynamics thanks to a new spherically-tiled 342 ‘cuboctahedron’ dimple design. Note: cuboctahedron is a polyhedron with eight triangular faces and six square faces.

- There’s also a pretty neat new alignment sidestamp, which will help you line up your ball with your club.

REVIEWED - TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS

Michael Fish, the Titleist golf ball manager, said the new sidestamp alignment aid had been such a success through the brand’s ‘My Titleist Customiser’ that the decision was taken to put it into production.

• IN PICS - Titleist Ball Plant III

• The history of the Titleist Pro V1

“Our research and testing with Tour Soft golfers showed an overwhelming preference for using an enhanced alignment stamp and they put this ‘T’ mark at the top of their list,” said Fish.

The new ball comes in both white and high-optic yellow and comes out of the brand’s Ball Plant 2 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. It will be available in stores and online from February 7, 2020.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Titleist Tour Soft

Related Articles - Titleist balls

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!
David Scott "excited" to take the reins at Dumbarnie Links
Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments
Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe
WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow