Titleist Tour Soft ‘next gen’ ball unveiled

Golf’s No.1 ball company has unveiled the latest iteration of its Tour Soft model, which comes with some seriously cool updates for 2020.



The next generation Tour Soft from Titleist, a ball that was originally introduced two years ago, uses ‘new material and process technologies’ to give golfers a softer-feeling ball that Titleist say is massive improvement on the prior generation.

Here’s what’s new

- Titleist’s largest core is now even larger, which means you get faster ball speeds for category leading distance off the tee.

- This new core means engineers have had to make the 4CE grafted cover system thinner, which means you get more control around the greens.



- You’ll also get improved aerodynamics thanks to a new spherically-tiled 342 ‘cuboctahedron’ dimple design. Note: cuboctahedron is a polyhedron with eight triangular faces and six square faces.

- There’s also a pretty neat new alignment sidestamp, which will help you line up your ball with your club.



Michael Fish, the Titleist golf ball manager, said the new sidestamp alignment aid had been such a success through the brand’s ‘My Titleist Customiser’ that the decision was taken to put it into production.



“Our research and testing with Tour Soft golfers showed an overwhelming preference for using an enhanced alignment stamp and they put this ‘T’ mark at the top of their list,” said Fish.

The new ball comes in both white and high-optic yellow and comes out of the brand’s Ball Plant 2 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. It will be available in stores and online from February 7, 2020.