Titleist Tour Speed golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

Now this is exciting. Titleist has just unveiled an entirely new golf ball design – Tour Speed.



The No.1 ball brand in golf has decided to bring this high performance option to market following years of rigorous product development.



Now Titleist is making some pretty bold claims with this new ball.

It is a multilayer design with a proprietary thermoplastic urethane cover that Titleist says will provide golfers with the fastest, best performing golf ball in its category.



The Tour Speed features an innovative 3-piece design to deliver a combination of exceptional distance in the long game and precise short game control.

The incredible distance on offer with this ball comes courtesy of a high-speed core formulation and a fast ionomer casing layer that combine to increase speed and lower long game spin.

The exceptional distance is then enhanced by a new 346 quadrilateral dipyramid dimple design that provides a penetrating flight for long distance and tight dispersion.

What sets Tour Speed apart from previous Titleist offerings in this category is its thermoplastic urethane (TPU) cover. This proprietary Titleist golf ball technology has been specifically formulated by the R&D chemists to generate greenside spin for short game scoring control with soft feel.

Sitting just below Titleist’s premium performance Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX options, the Tour Speed will prove to be a great option for amateurs owing to its all-round performance characteristics and its lower price point of £40 per dozen.



Don’t let that lower price fool you into thinking that this product is in anyway scrimping on performance. You can expect the same high-class quality and consistency that Titleist’s precision manufacturing process always delivers.

“Every new Titleist golf ball must exceed our stringent machine and player testing targets in order to advance from the R&D phase,” said Scott Cooper, Titleist’s R&D’s lead implementation engineer for Tour Speed.



He added: “All of the data and golfer feedback we’ve collected has been clear: Tour Speed is consistently the fastest, longest and most preferred golf ball among the competitive urethane-covered products in this category.”

We’re looking forward to taking the Tour Speed out onto the course in few weeks time to put it through its paces and to see if it can live up to Titleist’s confident performance claims.

Available: September 11

Price: £40 per dozen