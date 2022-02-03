search
The new TruFeel is Titleist's softest golf ball

Gear

NEW FOR '22

The new TruFeel is Titleist’s softest golf ball

By David Cunninghame03 February, 2022
Titleist Titleist TruFeel Titleist golf balls Balls New Gear
Titleist Tru Feel 2022 3

Already the softest golf ball in the Titleist line-up, the TruFeel has been re-designed for more distance than ever before in combination with even softer greenside feel.

The boffins at Titleist Golf Ball R&D were able to deliver these enhancements by engineering a larger and faster core along with high-performance aerodynamics to deliver longer distance.

• The new Titleist Velocity delivers speed and distance

A thinner, reformulated TruFlex cover, meanwhile, provides the improved feel and control for shots around the green.

Titleist Tru Feel 2022 1

Every TruFeel golf ball is made at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in Greater New Bedford, Massachusetts, to ensure consistent performance, quality and feel – from ball to ball and dozen to dozen.

• Titleist introduces significant AVX upgrades

The driving force behind the increased distance on offer with this latest edition of TruFeel is the new larger (1.600”) low Compression TruTouch core, which generates low spin for long distance and greater ball speed.

Titleist Tru Feel 2022 2

Enhancing the soft feel overall performance of the two-piece design is a new, thinner reformulated TruFlex cover. Its proprietary Titleist formulation has been designed for very soft feel and excellent greenside control.

The Spherically-Tiled 376 Tetrahedral dimple design complements the design through its symmetrically optimised pattern that enhances long game distance.

 “The new 1.600” core is very large for such a soft golf ball. By adding more fast rubber to the golf ball, we add more speed for distance, but we also needed to balance the increased core size by reformulating a slightly thinner cover. The result is softer feel, and similar spin with more speed for longer distance,” said Mike Madson, Director of Aerodynamics and Research Engineering. 

• Titleist reveals new Vokey SM9 wedges

The TruFeel continues to utilise an alignment aid-type sidestamp, providing you with the option for easy alignment without having to mark a line on the ball.

Titleist Tru Feel 2022 4

The design was inspired by the most popular alignment aid available through the My Titleist customiser on Titleist.co.uk since alignment options debuted in February 2018.

Although the TruFeel delivers brilliant soft-feeling performance, one of its biggest appeals is the price you pay. At £24 RRP for a dozen of these golf balls, you are bound to walk away a happy customer, with a golf ball that will deliver the goods on the course.

Available: February 4 (October 1, Matte Red)
Price: £24 (per dozen)

