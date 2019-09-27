Titleist TruFeel golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

The all-new TruFeel is the softest-feeling Titleist golf ball and is described by the brand as both incredibly long and controllable.



If you prefer the very soft feel of a low compression golf ball and are looking for some added long game distance then you might want to check out this DT TruSoft replacement for yourself.

Titleist has completely re-imagined its design with a new TruTouch core and new TruFit aerodynamics for more distance with the driver and in the long game.



A proprietary TruFlex cover, meanwhile, provides the ultra-soft feel and excellent control on shots into and around the green that made this ball's predecessor so popular.

The TruTouch core is one of the reasons why this ball feels so soft, but it also helps to boost speed and reduce spin for longer distance.

The enhanced TruFit aerodynamics has been designed with a symmetrically optimised pattern to again boost your distance from the tee and with your irons.



The TruFlex cover is a proprietary Titleist formulation designed for very soft feel around the green and will provide a level of greenside control that is sometimes not associated with a ball in this category.

Titleist decided not to upgrade the TruFeel's cover system as it wanted to retain the key, greenside attributes that made the DT TruSoft such a popular choice among golfers.



Another new feature, however, is the TruFeel sidestamp that features a new alignment aid, providing you with the option for easy alignment without having to mark a line on the ball.

The design was inspired by the most popular alignment aid available through the My Titleist customiser on titleist.co.uksince alignment options debuted in February 2018.



To help add to the appeal of this new performance golf ball from Titleist, TruFeel will be available in White and Optic Yellow, with a new Matte Red colour option to be added in January 2020.

“We know from our extensive player testing that golfers who gravitate toward the softest-feeling golf balls are also clearly focused on performance,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.

He added: “In this category, we continue to see competitive products that sacrifice distance or short-game spin in order to gain a softer feel. TruFeel strikes the perfect balance of extremely soft feel and all-around performance."



"Our engineers have advanced TruFeel’s low compression technology to add speed and distance in the long game while preserving the feel that golfers tell us they love – and the playability on every shot that makes this ball a Titleist.”



As is the case with all Titleist golf balls, the new TruFeel, produced at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in Massachusetts, is engineered to ensure the most consistent performance, quality and feel possible.



Available: October 1

Price: £23 per dozen