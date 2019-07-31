Titleist TS Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to the faster, higher launching, lower spinning and more forgiving Titleist TS2 and TS3 hybrids.



The first thing you will notice with these new hybrids is the name. Gone is the H1 and H2 branding of the 816 and 818 lines and in its place we have the TS moniker.



• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project



The name change is down to the fact that, like their big-headed counterparts, these hybrids are born from the Titleist Speed Project.

They combine the explosive speed and distance of the TS metalwoods with the advanced technology that has made Titleist the most played hybrids on the PGA Tour.

Titleist are keen to point out that these new hybrids are scoring clubs, they are not simply reserved for getting yourself out of sticky situations on the golf course.



• Titleist launches new U-Series utility irons



They allow you to replace your long irons with a weapon that will deliver even more speed, launch and precision where you need it most, at the long end of the bag.

The improved performance of the TS hybrids is driven by the innovative Titleist Speed Chassis, featuring technologies originally developed for TS drivers and fairways and now optimised for each hybrid shape.

We have the fastest hybrid face Titleist has ever made (16% thinner than prior generation 818 hybrids) for faster ball speeds and increased forgiveness.

That significantly thinner face and a slightly thinner crown have led to optimised weight distribution.



• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!



The saved weight has allowed the engineers to drive centre of gravity (CG) in both models lower for higher launch and lower spin. This results in longer carry distances and more stopping power when approaching the greens from long range.

Also, the resulting MOI is up to 10% higher on average than 818, creating a powerful combination of speed and stability.

Again, in similar fashion to the TS drivers and fairways, the two models offer slightly different performance benefits to bring more speed to every type of golfer.

The tremendously forgiving TS2 maximises performance for players that have a sweeping delivery to the ball, delivering high launch and easy distance.



The larger profile is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway metal.

The fast-launching TS3 produces outstanding distance and control for players who hit down on the ball, offering mid launch, precise distance and iron-like control.



• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?



The compact, square toe shape is designed for those of you who want more of an iron look.



The TS3 also offers shot-shape customisation through the adjustable Magnetic SureFit CG and both models feature Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel with 16 independent loft and lie settings to create a more consistent and optimised ball flight through precision fitting.



“Pretty much every golfer we’ve had test a TS hybrid has had the same reaction – these things just go,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Clubs.

He continued, “when it comes to the world of golf clubs, hybrids don’t always generate the type of excitement you see with other categories. But with TS hybrids, our R&D team has developed a hybrid that players will start thinking about as their go-to club. A club they just can’t wait to hit.”



• New Titleist irons make tour debut



Titleist has been the most played hybrid on the PGA Tour since 2014 and continues to be the field favourite week in and week out. With the new TS2 and TS3 models that incredible streak looks set to continue.

Available: August 30

Loft Options: TS2 – 17˚ (RH Only), 19˚, 21˚, 23˚, 25˚, 27˚ TS3 – 19˚, 21˚, 23˚, 25˚

Stock Shafts: KURO KAGE Dual Core Black 60 (High launch & moderate spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 70 (Mid launch & spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 (Low/mid launch & spin) and Even Flow T1100 White 90 (Low launch & spin)

Price: £255