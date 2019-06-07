Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!

The Titleist TS driver family is now complete with the addition of the all-new TS1.



The new ultra-lightweight Titleist TS1 has been designed to help those of you who swing it on the slow side generate effortless distance.



Available for fittings from June 28th (and on sale July 26th), the new TS1 houses technologies developed through the Titleist Speed Project in an incredibly light 275-gram design.

The weighting of TS1 has been strategically trimmed to maximise launch and distance at moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the precision fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.

“There are so many golfers that can benefit from the performance of TS1. For seniors, women, juniors – really anyone who is the moderate swing speed player – TS1 is an absolute powerhouse,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.



He added: “You can swing as smooth and easy as you want and the ball just takes off. The distance just feels effortless.”

“With our four new TS models – TS1, TS2, TS3 and TS4 – we know that any golfer who walks into a fitting can find a Titleist driver that will max out their speed and performance.”

From clubhead to grip, TS1 has been strategically engineered and weighted to deliver maximum launch and distance at for golfers who have a driver swing speed of approximately 85 mph and below, and are averaging about 220 yards or less off the tee.



The 275-gram overall weight (shaft dependent) is an incredible 45 grams lighter than the TS2 model, with an 8-gram lighter head weight – generates faster clubhead speeds.

The ultra-lightweight stock shafts weigh in at 40 and 45 grams (L flex: 35 and 39 grams), respectively, delivering high launch for effortless distance, while extremely light 32-gram Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite grip is 20 grams lighter than the standard model.



With the addition of TS1 to the TS driver family, moderate speed golfers can now experience the explosive ball speed and distance gains that have made Titleist TS the most played drivers on the PGA Tour, and TS3 the #1 driver model on the European Tour.



FREE TRIAL & FITTINGS

From June 28th, golfers in the UK & Ireland can experience the speed of TS1 and the entire TS metals family by attending a Titleist Fitting Day, Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays) being held at locations nationwide, or by visiting an Authorised Titleist Fitting Centre.



To find an event, or book a free TS metals fitting with a Titleist Product Specialist, golfers can visit www.titleist.co.uk/fitting/golf-club-fitting.

Available: July 26th (available for fittings from June 28th)

Price: £499

Lofts: 9.5˚ (RH), 10.5˚ (RH/LH), 12.5˚ (RH)

Stock Shafts: Fujikura Air Speeder 40/35R3, Mitsubishi Fubuki MV 45/39L