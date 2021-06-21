New Titleist T-Series irons to make tour debut

Titleist has revealed that its new T-Series irons are being given the final seal of approval from the best players in the world.



The new T100, T100•S, T200, and U•505 irons will now be available for the pros to use in competition, so their retail release shouldn’t be too far around the corner.



• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Although very little information is available at the moment regarding the new irons, we can make some safe assumptions.

The T100, T100•S and T200 look set to replace the current models within the line-up.

The T100 is likely to be the one that finds its way into most tour bags thanks to its forged construction and sleek appearance.



• Titleist Pro V1: A brief history



The T100•S, in similar fashion to the current model, will likely be a stronger lofted version of the T100, offering additional distance to those who still want the workability, control and soft feel of a tour iron.

The new T200 appears to be a hollow-body construction, which has become commonplace for the player’s distance iron category.

The U•505 irons, meanwhile, will no doubt be powerful utility irons that replace the current U•500 and U•510 models. Whether or not there will be a second utility iron option in 2021 remains to be seen.

This is just the beginning of Titleist’s seeding and validation process that will continue over the coming weeks and months at events across worldwide professional tours.



• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm



Based on initial testing and feedback, Titleist firmly believe that new line-up is poised to continue the brand’s long run as the most played irons on the PGA TOUR.

For more information on the clubs as we get it – as well as info and reviews of all of the latest gear – stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk