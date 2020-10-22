Titleist TSi fairway woods - FIRST LOOK!

When designing these new fairway woods Titleist had some key goals in mind, to make sure they looked and felt as good as Titleist fairways always have, while delivering easy launch, increased forgiveness on miss-hits and more distance.



The crucial factor in achieving most of the performance improvements was refining the channel in the sole of the woods.



The all-new ARC (Active Recoil Channel) 4.0 has a shorter channel wall to deliver more speed than the TS fairways that are being replaced, while still delivering the same great launch conditions.

The refined ARC 4.0 not only helps to boost your ball speed but it significantly increases forgiveness on shots struck low on the face, the most common miss-hit with woods, especially when hitting off the deck.



One of the main reason why Titleist was able to significantly improve forgiveness is becasue the more compact ARC geometry also provides weight savings (5 grams) that are redistributed for higher inertia properties.

“The fourth generation of Active Recoil Channel continues to drive incredible speed performance for us in our fairway designs," said Stephanie Luttrell, director, Titleist metalwood development.

She added: "It is such a key technology in fairway metals because of where the impact happens, low on the face. Typically, those strikes from the turf would come off the face much slower, but ARC keeps the face flexing through impact to preserve the speed players need to reach their target.”

Much like the drivers, the TSi2 is for players who want high launch, incredible speed and forgiveness, while the TSi3 is for those who want more workability, CG adjustability and a smaller profile.



The TSi2’s deep, low CG is what makes it such an easy-to-hit high launching distance machine, while its improved aero shape adds confidence when you’re faced with a tight tee shot.



Like the drivers, both fairways feature Titleist’s tried and tested SureFit hosel system that offers 16 independent loft and lie settings to ensure you can dial your fairways in perfectly to fit your on-course needs.

The TSi3 boasts a new CG adjustability system that allows you to really dial in your ball flight and launch conditions. After adjustment, the new track design disappears into the sole of the club to allow for smooth turf interaction through impact.

Its classic shape will be a big draw for the traditionalists among you, will also offer a more penetrating trajectory than the TSi2 and is the prefect fit for those of you who like to shape your shots.

Although these fairways are packed with plenty of new tech, most of you will be glad to hear that they look and feel like a Titleist fairway should, clean, classic and crisp at impact.

Both of these fairways are what you want from Titleist. They look as good as ever from address but under the hood we have the latest tech to boost your performance.



Available: 22nd October – available for custom fittings, 12th November – in stores

Price: £279 (£449 with Graphite Design shafts)