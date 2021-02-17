Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

There is now a Titleist TSi driver to suit every golfer.



Last year Titleist released its brilliant TSi2 and TSi3 drivers, and although one of these two models will likely be the ideal fit for the vast majority of you reading this, the addition of the TSi1 and TSi4 means that golfers at the opposite ends of the speed and ability spectrum now have a driver built specifically for their needs.



Those of you who are familiar with the TS1 and TS4 drivers from a few years ago will be well aware of who these new drivers are aimed at.

The TSi4 is an ultra-low spin, 430cc, high speed distance machine, while the TSi1 is engineered to help maximise launch and distance for those of you who really struggle to generate a lot of clubhead speed.

Like their TSi2 and TSi3 counterparts, these new models benefit from many of the same technologies to deliver game-changing performance from the tee, including the ATI 425 Aerospace Titanium face construction.

According to Titleist, ATI 425 is a unique material that delivers superior strength, elasticity and durability versus the conventional titanium alloys used in golf.



The speed and consistent launch conditions this new face design generates is truly remarkable, making the TSi line-up not only long, but straight too.

To give you an idea of who the TSi4 is predominantly aimed at, it is currently Adam Scott’s driver of choice. This sleek, classically pear shaped head is designed to produce ultra-low spin and reduce aerodynamic drag for more clubhead speed.

The Centre of Gravity (CG) is the lowest in the TSi family of drivers and it is also the most forward. That allows the driver to deliver less dynamic loft and less spin at impact, providing on that low spin promise.

For high swing speed players and the purists among you, this 430cc head could prove to be the perfect fit.

Titleist did, however, want to open TSi4 up to more players than simply the ones who can flush it like Adam Scott.

To take the this design to the next level when compared with the TS4, a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) contributes to greater forgiveness, a higher launch, overall trajectory, and produces more distance.



This means that the TSi4 might also finds its way into the bag of higher handicap players who are produce a lot of spin as a result of coming over the top or a steep attack angle.

Now onto the TSi1, and if you’re looking to get the most out of your less than lightning fast swing then this could very well be the ticket for you.

An ultra-lightweight 460cc driver, the TSi1 is almost 40g lighter than standard drivers. It is high launching with mid spin and is the most draw biased Titleist driver through CG positioning.



By reshaping the head, engineers were able to move the CG closer to face centre, which results in more ball speed versus the original TS1.

“It's important that we look at the overall weight of the driver. For this audience, the moderate speed player, they are going to perform better with a lower overall club weight,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

He added: “Secondly, it has all of the attributes of the TSi2 and TSi3 in terms of material, aerodynamics, and all of the CG locations, but we're doing it with a lighter weight head. The combination really gives that total performance to the player for whom it was developed.”

It is also worthwhile pointing out that there is now a new TSi1 fairway wood design.

Similarly to its big brother, the TSi1 fairway is a true lightweight setup – almost 50 grams lighter than standard fairways.



This was accomplished by taking 10 grams of weight out of the head while maintaining the MOI at the same level as the TSi2 fairways. To accomplish that, the CG depth is positioned further back which contributes to higher launch.



Like the driver, lightening up the overall weight for fairway metals delivers the club speed, brings more ball speed, and gives that player a lot more playability and consistency.

As I said at the beginning, the TSi2 and TSi3 will likely prove to be the best fit for most of you reading this, but with the addition of the TSi1 and TSi4 to Titleist’s line-up you are now truly spoiled for choice.

To find out which TSi model is right for you then why not attend a free trial & fittings when COVID-19 restrictions in the UK and Ireland allow.

More info:titleist.co.uk/fitting

Available: March 15

Prices: TSi1 & TSi4 drivers - £519; TSi1 fairway - £279