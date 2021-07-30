Titleist U505 & T200 utility irons – FIRST LOOK!

If you are looking to increase your chances for sticking it close from long range then Titleist has the right tools for the job in the shape of its new U•505 and T200 utility irons.



Titleist has been the most played utility iron on the PGA Tour for several years running and the addition of the new U•505 and T200 long irons is bound to contribute to its most played position.

U•505

Improving upon the foundation of the previous generation U•510 and U•500, the new U•505 is a wide-soled, high-launching utility iron.

With a thinner forged L-Face and the infusion of Max Impact Technology (Max Impact 2.0), the U•505 is Titleist’s highest COR utility iron ever.

A reconfigured hollow body, core support structure, and enhanced high resilience polymer core, ensures that speed generation now comes with superior feel and sound.

Like the new T-Series iron, the U•505 utilises Denser D18 tungsten weights and a brazing process used in aerospace construction. Titleist engineers were able to concentrate weight more efficiently and be even more precise with CG placement.



• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons



For the U•505 that meant sliding it lower and towards the heel, where tour pros and better players felt it improved launch dynamics the most.

The final piece of the puzzle for Titleist was refining the aesthetics. Based on U•510 player input, the U•505 was designed with a shorter blade and shallow face but kept the wide sole to maintain all of the advantages while moving towards a look that feels more in line with an irons set.

“The new U•505 is the direct result of tour player feedback of the original U•500 and U•510 utility iron yet .The U•505 combines the best of both and the result is our highest performing and most playable utility iron yet,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

T200

The new T200 long irons are designed for the better player who is looking for added speed, launch and versatility at the top end of their bag, while retaining a compact player’s irons look down behind the ball.



• Titleist T-Series 2021 irons – FIRST LOOK!

You may have noticed several Titleist players opting to stick a T200 long iron in the bag at Royal St Georges, including Jordan Spieth (2-iron), Justin Thomas (2-iron), Bernd Wiesberger (2-iron) and Charley Hoffman (2-iron), among several others.

Every component of the multi-material hollow body construction contributes to the long, consistent distance of the T200 long irons. The improved Max Impact Technology improves both off-centre speed and mass efficiency at impact across a forged, high COR SUP-10 L-Face Insert.

An engineered muscle plate contributes to precision sound tuning and saves weight which is optimised in a streamlined 17-4 chassis. A shorter blade length, less offset (same as T100), narrower topline and thinner sole, provides a tour-inspired look and feel while delivering that all important speed and distance.

Finally, denser D18 tungsten weights in the T200 long irons provide greater mass efficiency and allowed Titleist engineers to position the CG more precisely for maximum benefit.



• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Both of these options will deliver the kind of speed, forgiveness, high launch and versatility that better player’s desire from a utility iron. Add to the mix Titleist’s three strong TSi hybrid line-up, and there really is something out there to help improve every golfer’s long game.

Available: August 26

Prices: £239 (HZRDUS shaft), £339 (GDI shafts)