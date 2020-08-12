Titleist unveils limited JET BLACK Vokey SM8 wedges

At the beginning of this year we saw Titleist releases the brilliant Vokey SM8 wedges and now you can get your hands on a new tour-inspired all-black configuration.



Aaron Dill, Vokey’s main man on tour, said, “I’ve been stocking more and more Jet-Black heads on the Tour Van each year. Players love the look of it, and the contrast you get when you add custom stamping and paintfill – it just pops.”



He added: “Jet Black also helps players reduce glare on those really bright days. When you add in the black shaft and grip, it’s a sharp setup.”

This limited release features SM8’s Jet Black raw finish enhanced with black paint fill in the logos and graphics, complemented by a Dynamic Gold S200 Black Onyx shaft and exclusive Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound Black/Grey grip with BV Wings.



Cameron Smith, who won the Sony Open back in January playing all-black SM8’s, is among a group of tour players who prefer the Jet-Black finish to the Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and the Raw finishes that are also available.

The SM8 wedges are also Titleist’s most customisable to-date, with all of the 23 loft, bounce and grind combinations available through Vokey WedgeWorks.



You can choose from expanded stamping options, including 10-character Straight/Freestyle stamping and 15 characters around the toe; plus Custom paint-filled Loft, Bounce and Grind markings and BV Wings logo.

You can find out more about WedgeWorks by clicking here.



JET BLACK Vokey SM8 wedges

Available: August 28 (pre-order August 11)

Price: £185