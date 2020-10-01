Titleist unveils new CNCPT CP-03 & CP-04 irons

A little over a year ago we saw Titleist launch its CNCPT irons and now we have two new additions to this super-premium line-up.



The new CNCPT CP-03 and CP-04 are the result of an exceptional engineering journey by the Titleist Golf Club R&D team in which no stone was left unturned and no cost was deemed too high in the pursuit of iron perfection.



The new models have been constructed from exotic high-performance materials that Titleist says can take up to eight months just to source.

Each part has been forged and cast to the extreme limits of precision, yielding a strike that generates supreme ball speed with ideal launch and phenomenal levels of forgiveness.

The CP-03 provides an astonishing balance of power and control in a progressive midsize muscle back profile, while the CP-04 advances the original CP-01 design, delivering ultimate speed with enhanced accuracy in a game improvement head shape.

These models join the CP-02 model and its more blade like shape. You can find out more about ithere.

Now, with such exotic materials and tight manufacturing tolerances, it will come as little surprise to you to find out that these irons cost a pretty penny.

A set of 7-irons will set you back a whopping £3,500.



Like its predecessors, the CP-03 and CP-04 likely won’t muscle their way into a lot of golfers’ bags but, as has been shown over recent years, there is a real appetite amongst those with deep enough pockets to put a set of super-premium, high performing irons in the bag.

Now for a little more on the design of these irons.

The real engine of these irons is a forged supermetal L-face insert.

Titleist claims this is the thinnest unsupported, constant-thickness face in golf, producing supreme ball speeds with increased launch (mid to low irons).

CNCPT irons are the first club designs to utilise this rare, super strong alloy.

Each design is a multi-material, hollow body construction that allows for optimised MOI and CG placement in every iron through the set.



As part of this advances design, an extraordinary amount of high-density tungsten weighting, making up nearly 50 percent of the total head weight in the lower lofts, provides precise sweet spot calibration and greater clubhead stability.

At least 100 grams of tungsten on average (mid to low irons) is used in each iron to produce the most generous and forgiving impact possible.

CNCPT was a challenge for the Titleist R&D team to redefine what is possible in iron design.

The result is three stunning looking heads that promise more performance than you could ever dream of.



If you want to see whether they stack up to the bold claims or not, then you can experience the performance of CNCPT by attending a Titleist Fitting and Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays).

To find an event click here.

Available: September 24 (fittings and custom orders)

Price: £500 per iron