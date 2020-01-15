search
Titleist Velocity ball gets huge 2020 makeover

Gear

Titleist Velocity ball gets huge 2020 makeover

By David Cunninghame15 January, 2020
Titleist Velocity Balls
Titleist Velocity Balls

If you’re a fan of the Titleist Velocity, you’re in for a treat with a radically improved version of the hugely popular golf ball having been given a revamp in time for the 2020 season.

Every component has been improved through comprehensive golfer feedback and engineered for maximum velocity, including new aerodynamic and core technologies. The result? The longest, best performing Velocity yet.

Here’s what’s new…

- The invention of a spherically-tiled 350 octahedral dimple design produces a more consistent, high-flying trajectory for longer distance.

• 6 drivers that will fix your slice

• Team Titleist members get day to remember

- Velocity’s engine – a larger, higher speed LSX core – generates fast initial velocity with extremely low spin on all full swing shots to help golfers get every last yard.

- The increased core size also adds spin for greater stopability on approach shots.

- Fast NaZ+ Cover formulation is designed for speed and playable greenside feel.

REVIEWED - TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS

Michael Mahoney, VP of Golf Ball Marketing, said: “Velocity golfers love distance, and they never stop asking us for more yards. But we know they’re also trying to shoot lower scores, and distance is only one part of that equation.

• IN PICS - Titleist Ball Plant III

• The history of the Titleist Pro V1

“The advancements our engineers have made to Velocity’s aerodynamics package and high-speed core technology are meaningful. Golfers can take aim from further away, confident that if they put a good swing on it, they’ll have the extra distance to reach the green with the ball flight to stop it there.”

The improved performance of 2020 Velocity is enhanced by three new colour options featuring a high optic, vibrant matte finish. Golfers can now choose from Matte Pink, Matte Green and Matte Orange in addition to standard white. It will be available from authorised Titleist retailers from February 7.

