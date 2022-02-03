search
The new Titleist Velocity golf ball delivers speed and distance

Gear

NEW FOR '22

The new Titleist Velocity golf ball delivers speed and distance

By David Cunninghame03 February, 2022
Titleist Velocity Titleist golf balls Distance balls
Titleist Velocity 2022 1

If you are on the hunt for a Titleist golf ball that will deliver unadulterated distance then look no further than the Titleist Velocity.

Titleist has decided to revamp the design of its out-and-out distance golf ball to deliver, yes you guessed it, even more distance.

A new higher compression core and reformulated cover combine to make this the longest, best performing Velocity yet.

The new Velocity is manufactured at Titleist’s owned-and-operated Ball Plant 2 in Greater New Bedford, Massachusetts, ensuring the consistent performance and quality in every dozen and every ball.

Titleist Velocity 2022 2

When designing this new model, the engineers at Titleist were tasked with not only increasing overall distance, but increasing greenside spin too.

• Titleist reveals new Vokey SM9 wedges

The new higher compression 1.550” LSX core is the engine of this golf ball, generating low spin and faster speed on full swing shots to deliver maximum distance throughout the bag.

The reformulated NaZ+ cover, meanwhile, has been designed for increased speed, as well as improved spin and feel on shots around the greens.

• Titleist introduces significant AVX upgrades

Rounding out the design of this two-piece golf ball is its spherically-tiled 350 Octahedral dimple design. It has been tailored specifically for the Velocity to promote a consistent and high flying trajectory.

“We take the same principles and fundamentals that we utilise in the Pro V1 and AVX and apply them to Velocity.It is a matter of balancing the components to achieve the goals for Velocity of increased overall distance and improved greenside spin,” said Mike Madson, Director of Aerodynamics and Research Engineering.

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series irons

“In this case we developed a higher compression core and complemented that with a new cover formulation. The combination of those two factors helped us meet and exceed the expectations we had for this product.”

Titleist Velocity 2022 3

As if all that wasn’t enough to entice you into purchasing a dozen Velocity, there will also be a selection of matte coloured options.

So, if you are looking for a ball that will deliver pure distance, a high flying trajectory and help to make the game a little more fun, the Velocity will be the one for you.

Available: February 4 (Standard white Velocity in #1-4), October 1(Matte Orange, Matte Green and New Matte Blue in #00-11-22-33)
Price: £28 (per dozen)

