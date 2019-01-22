Titleist Vokey SM7 gets Slate Blue makeover

The Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge, the “best performing wedges in the game”, is now available in a stunning new finish.



From January 31, golfers will be able to get their hands on an eye-catching Slate Blue version of the clubs.

This builds on the ethos of master craftsman Bob Vokey who has repeatedly stressed the importance of players having confidence in their wedge at address. “A player has to love their wedge when they look down at it,” said Vokey.



• Titleist 718 AP3 and AP2 get new all-black makeover

• Titleist dominates at 2019 Sony Open

The Slate Blue finish is applied like a PVD finish but with a unique material and more time intensive process that in combination provide a deep, rich slate blue colour that is extremely durable.

“Very often wedge finishes can be beautiful but they won’t last,” added Vokey. “At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two.

“Not only will golfers love their wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of normal play.”



• Molinari puts pen to paper on Titleist deal

• Titleist 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls make PGA tour debut



Consistent with all Vokey SM7 finishes, the Slate Blue limited finish is available in all 23 loft, bounce, and grind options (only RH), while supplies last.



• Charles Howell III ends win drought after Titleist switch



For help with determining the right loft, bounce and grind, golfers can use the 'Wedge Selector' tool available here.