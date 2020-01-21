Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Bob Vokey is shifting the performance of his beautifully crafted wedges further forward than ever before to help improve your short game.



Vokey’s drive to design and craft better performing and better feeling wedges has hit new heights with introduction of his new SM8 designs.



The biggest technological breakthrough with these new designs comes in the form of a relocated Centre of Gravity (CG) that will produce more forgiveness, improved consistency and better feel.

The CG of wedge has a massive impact on the flight, feel and performance it delivers.

The ground-breaking Progressive CG design concept that originated with Vokey Design SM6, and was refined with SM7 aligned the centre of gravity with the impact position – lower in the low lofts, higher in the high lofts – for better trajectory and distance control.

This has been taken to the next level in SM8 by moving the CG in front of the face, while maintaining the vertical CG position to create a more consistent, better-feeling strike.



To achieve this, Vokey’s team lengthened the hosels and counterbalanced that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.

This high, forward CG position boosts MOI (up to a +7% increase in the higher lofts) producing a more solid feel, improved ball flight and a club face that wants to square up at impact for more consistent results.

Not only has all of this work to move the CG resulted in better performance, it has also resulted in a cleaner aesthetic when compared with the SM6 and SM7 designs, as there is no longer the need for weight to be placed high on the back of the higher lofted wedges.



It isn’t simply about a shift in CG with the SM8 however. As you would expect from the #1 wedges on tour, SM8’s patented Spin Milled grooves are meticulously engineered and cut to the edge to maximise spin and control.

Micro-grooves, meanwhile, are individually cut in between grooves, which maximise spin on partial shots.



Also, a proprietary heat treatment is applied to the impact area to double the durability of the groove without impacting feel. So you can expect these grooves to remain fresh for quite some time.

Now, as was the case with SM7, you have a wealth of loft, sole grind and bounce options to choose from.

Developed through decades of work with the best shot makers in the game, Vokey’s six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D – allow golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type (steep, neutral, shallow), shot making style and course conditions (firm, neutral, soft).

If you are unsure of what you options would be right for you then check out Vokey’s wedge selector tool here for a quick and easy guide to what might be the right for you.

You can also choose from four different finishes. The new Tour Chrome features a softer chrome finish than the prior generation, while the darker Brushed Steel is more textured and dynamic than the polished SM7.

The raw Jet Black has been enhanced with black paint fill in the logos and graphics to give it a sleek and stealthy look.

So, in short, moving the CG of the SM8 wedges to a position where it hovers in front of the face means you can expect a solid but soft feel, more forgiveness and increased likelihood of knocking your shots around the green closer to the hole. Add to that maximum spin and sleek looks and you have a killer combination that makes SM8 the best wedges we've ever seen from Mr Vokey.



Available: In stores March 6 (fittings February 11)

Price: £160