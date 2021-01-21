WITB – Tommy Fleetwood’s new TaylorMade equipment set-up

Tommy Fleetwood will tee it up in Abu Dhabi this week with a bag packed full of the latest TaylorMade gear.



It was back in December that TaylorMade announced the signing of Fleetwoodin a rather unusual manner.

Now, as the five-time European Tour winner prepares to tee it up in his first event of the season, we can reveal to you the TaylorMade gear that has made its way into his bag.

The Englishman will join many of his fellow TaylorMade athletes in using the all-new SIM2 driver and fairway woods at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.



Even before penning his deal with TaylorMade, Fleetwood was often spotted gaming the SIM driver throughout 2020, so the upgrade to SIM2 will likely be a seamless transition.



• REVIEW – "How the TaylorMade SIM2 could transform your game"

Fleetwood’s relationship with TaylorMade runs much deeper than simply using the brand’s metalwoods since becoming an equipment free agent in 2016.

He has been playing a set of prototype irons built by the company since 2019 and upholds strong ties to Adrian Rietveld – who was TaylorMade’s lead technician on the European Tour.

Renowned for his ball striking prowess, the 30-year-old ranked fourth and then second in the Greens in Regulation stats for the 2019 and 2020 on the European Tour with his TaylorMade irons.



• TaylorMade SIM2 Max & SIM2 Max OS irons – FIRST LOOK!



The 2018 Ryder Cup star will also put into play the latest edition of TaylorMade’s premium TP5x golf ball.



He is still searching for the right TaylorMade wedge and putter set-up for his game, so you can expect to see him testing out more new gear in the coming weeks.



• TaylorMade SIM2 fairways and rescues – FIRST LOOK!



“This could be the start of something special. I have a feeling there are some exciting times ahead, I couldn’t be happier to join Team TaylorMade,” said Fleetwood.

Tommy Fleetwood - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (10.5˚, Diamana DF 70 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Rocket #3 (13.5˚, Diamana DF 70TX) TaylorMade SIM2 (18.5˚, Diamana DF 80TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P7TF proto (3-PW, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (48˚, 52˚, 60˚) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro

Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (2021) #19