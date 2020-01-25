Toptracer celebrates century of ranges

Pine Ridge Golf Club in Surrey has become the 100th golf facility in Europe to join the Toptracer Range revolution.



This landmark installation brings the total number of Toptracer Range hitting bays to 1,700.



Pine Ridge Golf Clubs’ 36-bay, floodlit driving range, located in Surrey, is set to be the go-to practice destination in the region with the addition of Toptracer Range technology.



• Skechers release new 2020 line of shoes

Using cameras mounted around the facility and 21-inch monitors found in each hitting bay, Toptracer Range technology produces an array of details relating to each shot struck – including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more. Data is instantly recorded and displayed on the screen through a player profile that can be accessed via the Toptracer Range community application.



• Titleist T100S irons – FIRST LOOK!

Toptracer Range installed its largest driving range facility, ToppGolf AS, in Norway. With 78 bays, the facility is now the largest and most technologically advanced practice destination in Scandinavia.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have reached the landmark of installing our 100th Toptracer Range facility in Europe,” said Paul Williams, Toptracer’s European general manager.



• WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!

Toptracer Range installed its largest driving range facility, ToppGolf AS, in Norway. With 78 bays, the facility is now the largest and most technologically advanced practice destination in Scandinavia.

“There are no signs whatsoever of the Toptracer Range revolution slowing down, and we’ve also now reached a staggering 1,700 total bays across Europe. This is a great achievement, but we won’t be slowing up as we’re fully committed to providing golf facilities globally with the most exciting product in golf.”



• Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments

Toptracer Range has already been introduced at over 200 venues worldwide. These include leading clubs in the USA and Europe as well as facilities in Australia, Canada, Central America, Asia and the Middle East.

For further information on Toptracer Range locations visit www.toptracer.com.