Trade in your old golf shoes and get £25 off a pair from Duca

Duca del Cosma is launching a trade-in promotion at hundreds of Pro Shops across the UK & Ireland next month that offers golfers £25 off any of its latest styles if they donate a pair of old golf shoes of any make to budding golfers in emerging markets.



The Italian brand has teamed up with British reuse and recycling group Recyclatex, so that all the unwanted shoes collected during the 62-day promotion will be refurbished and distributed among aspiring players in Africa, India and Eastern Europe.

The Great Duca Trade-in promotion - which runs from the 1st April to 31st May 2022 - is incredibly easy to take part in. All a golfer needs to do is dig out an old pair of golf shoes of any brand name and hand them into the nearest Duca stockist with the laces tied together. In exchange for each pair donated, they will receive £25 off on a new pair of Duca del Cosma shoes they purchase from either the current Men’s or Women’s collections.

“By taking advantage of this special offer, golfers will be cooperating seamlessly in a more sustainable product life-cycle for their golf shoes.

"By partnering with Recyclatex to refurbish and distribute all of the donated shoes, we hope to improve the golfing experience for aspiring players living in countries where access to high quality sporting equipment is very limited,” said Leslie Hepsworth, Duca Del Cosma .

The entire Duca del Cosma SS22 collection is available for trade-in over the next two months, including 28 premium styles that can be worn both on and off the course. New stand out Men’s models include the classic brogue styling of the CHURCHILL in two dapper colour combinations, Cognac and Royal Blue.



The REGENT, a modern take on a traditional silhouette, comes in both White and Cognac. The fresh Grey TOMCAT offers a sportier option, while the ever popular FLYER is available in two new bold high-contrast styles.

For women golfers, the two new White KING CHEETAH designs are welcome additions to the line-up, along with the WILDCAT in the striking glossy White and Red colourways, plus the BELLEZZA in dazzling Navy and Pink colour options with interchangeable kilties.



All models come with two pairs of high-quality laces in different colours to match the playing outfits.

For more information on the promotion and the SS22 range, visit www.ducadelcosma.co.uk.

