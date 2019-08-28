TravisMathew’s latest collection oozes SoCal vibes

We might not be fortunate enough to enjoy the year-round warm weather or surfer lifestyle of a SoCal native, but what we can do is bring those good vibrations to the golf course courtesy of TravisMathew’s excellent apparel collection.



Founded in Huntington Beach, Travis draws its inspiration from all aspects of Southern California culture and living.

Since 2007, it has been one of the fastest growing lifestyle and golf brands in the United States and, for the first time this year, is turning heads across the UK and Europe.

It has built a reputation for offering something a little bit different to the norm; you can be sure to find a unique style which blends premium fabrics with a relaxed, Southern Californian look.

However, this brand isn’t simply about laid back and chilled out style. It also prides itself on innovation and product technology that can help you perform your best out on the golf course.



Bellow are some key items from Travis’ latest collection.

BALL HOG POLO

The Ball Hog polo is sure to chat most people’s eyes. It makes great use of an all over leaf print finished in a striking blue & indigo navy colour combination.

The premium fabric has been designed to offer the ultimate blend of comfort and performance while still retaining the all important trait of timeless, relaxed styling that makes TravisMathre so great for both on and off the golf course.

GONE FISHING POLO

This brand new shirt is one of the freshest options to arrive from the latest collection. It features a subtle graphic at the chest with blocked stripes offsetting the white base, providing a timeless look which is very easy on the eye.

The premium fabric has been developed so as to provide a fine balance of both performance and lifestyle traits, and the added stretch and moisture wicking nature of the fibres ensures maximum comfort.

BORN TO BE MILD CAP

This new trucker-style snapback, with a subtle leaf print at the front panel, has a moisture wicking sweatband that is sure to keep your head comfortable all day long, while the reliable mesh panels also enhance breathability further.

TravisMathew also offers a range of bespoke off-course apparel that is bound to turn a few heads as well.



To pick up your latest TravisMathew gear, head to: golfposer.com or function18.com