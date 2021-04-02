Under Armour 2021 footwear collection – FIRST LOOK!

Under Armour’s golf shoe designs have always been grounded by bio-mechanical insights and the 2021 line-up is no different.



There is a wide selection of models to choose from in this new range, highlighted by the improved and updated HOVR Drive.



Under Armour has taken one of its most popular shoe designs and decided to enhance every aspect of it in order to deliver greater comfort, improved protection from the elements, and better traction.

HOVR technology is a responsive cushioning system that supports the natural movement of your foot during the swing to provide a ‘zero gravity feel’, while maintaining energy return. This is what makes these shoes so remarkably comfortable.

New, lower profile Rotational Resistance Traction (RST 2.0) spikes, meanwhile, deliver the locked-down, stable feel that have helped to make Under Armour’s shoes so popular.

Plus, the waterproof Clarino microfibre upper is both lightweight and breathable, only adding to the overall comfort.



Although the HOVR Drive is the star attraction, Under Armour’s 2021 shoe line-up has four other models that benefit from UA HOVR cushioning.

The HOVR Show SL is a stylish spikeless option which has been given an updated look for 2021, while the all-new HOVR Knit features a full knit textile upper that provides an incredible sock like fit.

The new UA HOVR Forge RC SL has stylistic nod to the brands’ heritage and its original Charge RC running shoe.



Finally the incredibly popular UA HOVR Fade SL is now available in two additional colourways.

Also new for 2021, Under Armour has expanded its range with two brand new models featuring its Charged Cushioning platform.

The tech-laden spiked Charged Draw RST and spikeless Charged Draw Sport SL, offer incredible traction technology at sub £100, alongside impact absorption and energy return from its proprietary cushioning compound.

Under Armour’s commitment and dedication to data driven design began with its first footwear range to hit golf in 2016 and its latest offerings are no different.

No matter what your are looking for from your next pair of golf shoes, whether it be long lasting comfort, great grip, a solid and stable feel, protection from the elements or all of these combined, Under Armour has you covered.



Available: Now

Prices: HOVR Drive - £140, UA HOVR Show SL - £130, UA HOVR Knit - £115, UA HOVR Forge RC SL - £105, UA HOVR Fade SL - £90, Charged Draw RST - £90, Charged Draw Sport SL - £85

