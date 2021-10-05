search
Kit yourself out this winter with the Under Armour's tech-packed ColdGear

Gear

Kit yourself out this winter with the Under Armour’s tech-packed ColdGear

By David Cunninghame05 October, 2021
Under Armour’s latest ColdGear Golf Kit apparel drop combines the very best of the brand's innovative winter technologies to keep you warm and dry without restricting any aspect of your swing.

The mercury has already taken a downward turn, but Under Armour is determined that the lower temperatures shouldn’t deter you from shooting lower scores.

The new ColdGear features Under Armour’s proprietary ColdGear Infrared 2.0 technology, an upgrade to the printed pattern on the inside of garments that captures your body heat and returns it to you when your body starts to cool.

The CGI 2.0 print introduces break lines into what had been a solid pattern, allowing for a more natural stretch and greater comfort without compromising protection from the elements.

The insulating tech is featured in a new base layer and it’s also featured in an update to Under Armour’s Daytona golf collection, which is meant to be worn as a mid-layer. It is available in three options, a half-zip pullover, a vest and, unsurprisingly given their soaring popularity, in a full-zip with hood.

Under Armour Fw21

New winter hats, gloves and mittens are also infused with the ColdGear Infrared 2.0 and UA Storm tech.

When the conditions really take a turn for the worse, the Cold Gear outer layer option features Under Armour’s proprietary thermo-regulating Reactor Active Insulation to provide the greatest warmth on the coldest days. This innovative outerwear also features the CGI 2.0 Insulation technology and UA Storm.

Under Armour Aw21 2

The ColdGear Golf Kit’s trousers are also built with ColdGear Infrared 2.0 on the inside and UA Storm on the outside, allowing for easy removal of dirt and water. They remove the need for wearing traditional rain gear over regular trousers, allowing for greater freedom of movement in your swing.

The ColdGear Golf Kit is complemented by a full range of clothing and accessories featuring Under Armour’s hallmark fabrications, and technologies. These include the Storm SweaterFleece, which features a new Pile Fleece look, updated styles in the Playoff Polo franchise, and a full range of Match Play trousers.

