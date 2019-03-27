search
Under Armour HOVR Drive delivers full-round comfort

Gear

Under Armour HOVR Drive delivers full-round comfort

By David Cunninghame23 March, 2019
Under Armour Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoes New Gear
Under Armour Hovr 1

Under Armour’s newest golf shoe has been designed with long lasting comfort in mind, while still delivering the performance you need to play your best golf.

There is nothing worse than time spent out on the golf course wearing uncomfortable shoes. 

• Under Armour releases Spieth 3 shoes

The HOVR Drive’s full length HOVR cushioning from the heel to the forefoot is paired with a lightweight midsole and outsole, and an integrated lacing system to keep your feet feeling fresh after a full 18.

Under Armour Hovr 2

The HOVR Cushioning offers more than great levels of comfort. Featured across Under Armour’s line of running shoes, this technology provides a soft underfoot, yet delivers explosive energy return shot after shot.

• Under Armour unveils tech-packed AW18 apparel collection

The golf swing starts from the ground up and, with UA HOVR cushioning, ground reaction forces can be harnessed for responsive power.

Under Armour Hovr 3

Great comfort and energy return means nothing, however, if you’re not locked in through a swing.

• Garmin releases new Approach S40 smartwatch

Under Armour’s RST 2.0 rotational resistance spikes, as seen in the recently released Spieth 3 shoes, delivers traction to prevent rotational slippage as the foot turns and pivots through the swing, while the green-friendly Softspike Silver Tornado spikes provide horizontal traction to walk the course in comfort.

Completing the shoe is its athletically styled, waterproof and breathable microfibre upper design.

Available: Now
Price: £140

