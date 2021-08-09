Since its first footwear range hit golf in 2016, Under Armour’s commitment and dedication to data driven design has resulted in some brilliant shoes, with the HOVR Drive being a clear standout.



The Baltimore brand decided to take this popular design and enhance every aspect of it, promising ‘greater comfort, improved protection from the elements, and better traction.’



First off we need to discuss the comfort levels on offer. HOVR technology is a responsive cushioning system that supports the natural movement of your foot during the swing to provide a ‘zero gravity feel’, while maintaining energy return.

In layman’s terms, the HOVR Drive is one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the business. The airy feel it provides keeps your feet feeling fresh from the first tee to the 18th green.



Another factor in the comfort equation is the waterproof Clarino microfibre upper. It is both lightweight and breathable, plus it perfectly hits that style sweetspot of being both athletic and traditional.

Those of you who have read my shoe reviews in the past will know that I place great emphasis on stability when comes time to selecting my favourite kicks.

Thankfully, the HOVR Drive did not disappoint. Under Armour’s golf shoe designs are grounded by biomechanical insights and the 2021 HOVR Drive is no different.

The brand’s work with world leading bio-mechanist, Jean-Jacques Rivet, helps to provide the close-to-the-ground, locked down feel that I love.

The New, lower profile Rotational Resistance Traction (RST 2.0) spikes, meanwhile, only help to boost stability and ensure excellent levels of grip.



This latest edition of the HOVR Drive is a clear example of a shoe that will cater to just about any golfer’s needs.

Its styling, overall performance benefits and immense comfort levels make it a clear winner in my book.

It delivers everything you could possibly want from your next pair of golf shoes – long lasting comfort, great grip, a solid and stable feel and protection from the elements. This could very well be Under Armour’s best work yet.



Available: Now

Price: HOVR Drive - £140,

