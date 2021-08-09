search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearREVIEW – “The HOVR Drive could be Under Armour’s best work yet”

Gear

REVIEW – “The HOVR Drive could be Under Armour’s best work yet”

By David Cunninghame08 August, 2021
Under Armour Under Armour HOVR Drive Under Armour golf shoes Shoes Review
Under Armour Hovr Drive Review 1

Since its first footwear range hit golf in 2016, Under Armour’s commitment and dedication to data driven design has resulted in some brilliant shoes, with the HOVR Drive being a clear standout.

The Baltimore brand decided to take this popular design and enhance every aspect of it, promising ‘greater comfort, improved protection from the elements, and better traction.’

• The Spieth 5 golf shoe is "almost faultless"

First off we need to discuss the comfort levels on offer. HOVR technology is a responsive cushioning system that supports the natural movement of your foot during the swing to provide a ‘zero gravity feel’, while maintaining energy return.

Under Armoir Hovr Drive Review 2

In layman’s terms, the HOVR Drive is one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the business. The airy feel it provides keeps your feet feeling fresh from the first tee to the 18th green.

• Titleist T-Series 2021 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Another factor in the comfort equation is the waterproof Clarino microfibre upper. It is both lightweight and breathable, plus it perfectly hits that style sweetspot of being both athletic and traditional.  

Those of you who have read my shoe reviews in the past will know that I place great emphasis on stability when comes time to selecting my favourite kicks.

Thankfully, the HOVR Drive did not disappoint. Under Armour’s golf shoe designs are grounded by biomechanical insights and the 2021 HOVR Drive is no different.

The brand’s work with world leading bio-mechanist, Jean-Jacques Rivet, helps to provide the close-to-the-ground, locked down feel that I love.

Under Armoir Hovr Drive Review 3

The New, lower profile Rotational Resistance Traction (RST 2.0) spikes, meanwhile, only help to boost stability and ensure excellent levels of grip.

• Get the Titleist Tour Pro treatment

This latest edition of the HOVR Drive is a clear example of a shoe that will cater to just about any golfer’s needs.

Its styling, overall performance benefits and immense comfort levels make it a clear winner in my book.

It delivers everything you could possibly want from your next pair of golf shoes – long lasting comfort, great grip, a solid and stable feel and protection from the elements. This could very well be Under Armour’s best work yet.

Available: Now 
Price: HOVR Drive - £140,

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Under Armour

Related Articles - Under Armour HOVR Drive

Related Articles - Under Armour golf shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Review

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play
Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!
Dumbarnie Links: The incredible story behind Scotland’s newest golf course
Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility
Manchester United players tee it up at Scottish venue

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow