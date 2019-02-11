Under Armour releases Spieth 3 shoes

This latest edition of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe has been engineered to deliver performance benefits in the three key areas where you need it most.



When it was time to bring the Spieth 3 to life, Jordan tasked Under Armour’s design team with developing the most technologically advanced golf shoe on the market.

Using a data-driven approach, the brand consulted with J.J. Rivet, a leader in biomechanics at the European Tour Performance Institute.



Under Armour incorporated J.J.’s unique scientific insights into the torqueing and rotation of the golf swing, and how it starts with foot stabilisation and ground contact, to inform the patented traction technology in the shoe.

The Spieth 3 is the lightest weight Spieth golf shoe to date, while maintaining stability and structural support. Jordan worked with UA’s research team to determine three must-haves that could not be compromised in the construction of the Spieth 3.

Traction & Stability

When you swing, the forefoot rotates laterally and the heel rotates in the medial direction. When the swing comes back to impact, the foot wants to twist out from under you, resulting in foot slippage.

The Spieth 3 uses patented rotational resistance traction, both vertically and horizontally, to keep your feet on the ground as long as possible. You are then able to use the ground for leverage to power the swing and prevent slipping, ensuring maximum control and minimizing power loss.

Comfort

At Jordan’s request, the overall weight of the Spieth 3 is significantly lighter than the past models.

To provide the most comfort and stability when walking the course, the Spieth 3 has an upper with microfiber in the heel and a smartly woven jacquard in the forefoot.

Protection

Jordan is in his shoes for up to ten hours at times, so the Spieth 3 utilises GORE-TEX in its construction to release perspiration while offering the ultimate in waterproof protection. Jordan wanted a zero-distraction shoe, built to perform in any climate, and he got it.

So there you have it, maximum stability and traction, coupled with more comfort and protection from the elements are what make the Spieth 3 the most advanced shoe in Under Armour’s history.

"The Spieth 3 is the best one yet. No question about it,” said Jordan Spieth.

“It's easy for me to be really excited about it. I can definitely feel the difference, and seeing the data to back up the work the Under Armour team put in confirms it."

Available: Now

Price: £170