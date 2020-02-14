Under Armour Spieth 4 – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to Jordan Spieth’s latest signature shoe.



The all-new Spieth 4 GTX is Under Armour’s most scientifically driven golf shoe to-date and has been designed to make Jordan and you perform better than before on the course.

According to Under Amour, nothing is more vital to during the swing than traction and torque.

Using a data-driven approach, J.J. Rivet, a leader in biomechanics at the European Tour Performance Institute, analysed scientific insights into traction and its relationship with torque and rotation of a golf swing, and directly incorporated his findings into the design of the Spieth 4.

"Given the importance of power in a golfer’s swing, we wanted traction to be a focal point for the Spieth 4 GTX. Through our insights and testing, we were able to engineer a golf shoe that extends force and power to a golfer’s shot beginning with traction from the ground up," said J.J. Rivet, Head of Biomechanics & Sport Performance at the European Tour Performance Institute.



With each swing, your forefoot will rotate laterally, while the heel rotates in the opposite direction.

This unnatural movement can easily force your foot to slip out of position.

With this challenge in mind, Under Armour’s design team implemented rotational resistance into the Spieth 4 GTX.

The Rotational Resistance Traction tech creates traction through resistance in both vertical and horizontal directions to help keep your feet planted throughout the duration of the swing.



Thus, you are able to fully rotate your foot and leverage the ground to power through your swing and prevent slippage, providing the foundation for maximum control and minimum power loss.

It isn’t simply about traction, however, with the Spieth 4.

By implementing a microfibre upper, 3D-molded quarter and tongue lining, and a dual durometer EVA footbed, plenty of comfort and support is provided.

The Spieth 4 is also fashioned using GORE-TEX fibres, offering 100% waterproof protection. The GORE-TEX fibres are designed to release perspiration in order to keep feet cool, while preventing water and loose debris from entering.



Waterproofing is central to the Spieth 4 GTX’s design and ensures Jordan is able to play at his best, even if the weather is not.

“Focus is the single greatest difference-maker on the course. The Spieth 4 GTX provides me with the comfort and support I need to hone in on my game and make the most of every shot,” said Spieth.



Available: March

