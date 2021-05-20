Under Armour Spieth 5 - FIRST LOOK!

Under Armour continues to impress when it comes to delivering high-standard golf footwear, with their all-new Spieth 5 SL promoting better balance and more power.



This is the fifth iteration of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe and has been designed, in conjunction with one of the world’s leading bio-mechanists Jean-Jacques Rivet, using bio-mechanical insights to elevate on-course performance.

The bold new shoe houses an innovative spikeless outsole that provides, what Under Armour is labelling, the fourth dimension of traction – Interior Traction.

Interior Traction is achieved through the introduction of a new 3D moulded footbed that features an additional wrap over the side and top of the foot. This wrap eliminates ‘gapping’ between your foot and the shoe from the inside to create a fit that is tailored to your own foot shape.

It was the partnership with Jean-Jacques Rivet that led to the development of UA’s proprietary Rotational, Horizontal and Vertical Traction technologies. Now, we have Interior Traction, but how will that effect your game? Under Amrour’s boffins say that now your foot is in total unison with the shoe throughout the swing, it will result in improved balance and greater power transferred at impact.

Alongside this key advancement, the spikeless outsole’s rubber nubs have been placed in specially targeted areas to make sure you feel no shortage of grip. To be able to deliver this spikeless shoe, Under Armour re-engineered its Signature UA Rotational Resistance Traction system.

“By bringing a Fourth Dimension of Traction to Spieth 5 SL, we are unlocking an entire new world of product performance,” said Jake Haley, Sr. product line manager for golf footwear.

“This coupled with our brand-new approach to spikeless outsole construction has enabled us to truly maximise the capabilities of spikeless performance to the golfer.”

Comfort is a given, thanks to the use of a full-length application of Under Armour’s proprietary UA HOVR cushioning platform, giving golfers comfort and energy return for the swing, while keeping as low to the ground as possible, just as Spieth himself asked for.

Available: Now

Price: £170

