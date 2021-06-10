Here we have one of my favourite golf shoes of 2021 – the Under Armour Spieth 5.



This is the fifth iteration of Jordan Spieth’s signature golf shoe, which was designed with input from the man himself and using bio-mechanical insights to elevate your on-course performance.



That's all well and good - but how does it perform? I've been lucky enough to wear these shoes for a number of rounds recently, so I thought I'd share my feedback.



The first thing to note (and many of more eagle-eyed amongst you probably already have) is that this is the first spikeless Spieth model. That, in itself, is pretty interesting.



The next thing to consider are the claims Under Armour has made about the Spieth 5. They're pretty bold. According to the Baltimore brand, for example, this spikeless outsole delivers the same level of grip and traction as a spiked outsole.

Well, I have to hand it to them. They've nailed it. I don't quite know how but they've nailed it. The 'locked-down' feel on offer is superb, with no shortage of grip, regardless of where I ventured on the course.



That feel is also courtesy of remarkable stability this shoe provides.

Stability is what I look for most from my golf shoes, and the work Under Amour has put into increasing not only vertical and horizontal stability, but interior stability too, really shows.



• Under Armour 2021 footwear – FIRST LOOK!



The new 3D-moulded foot-bed features an additional wrap over the side and top of your foot. This eliminates the ‘gapping’ between your foot and the shoe from the inside to create a precise fit and reduces movement while you swing.

The flex channels on the outsole, meantime, have been designed using insights from biomechanics to increase traction, stability and the ability to transfer power from the ground into the swing.



• Shot Scope surpasses sensational landmark

Honestly, there aren’t many shoes that can match the Spieth 5 when it comes to stability, and this is one of the key reasons why I’m such a massive fan.

One of the key benefits of switching to a spikeless design is the ability to ratchet up the comfort levels. Again, the Spieth 5 certainly doesn’t disappoint. The inclusion of a full-length UA HOVR cushioning platform ensures a soft and bouncy underfoot feel throughout the round, making it the most comfortable Spieth model to date.

In terms of performance, the Spieth 5 is pretty much faultless in my eyes.

There is just one area where I find fault. The styling. There's just a little too much going on for my liking. The detailing on the upper and contrasting fibre section to the rear? It's just not to my taste.



But look, that's a purely subjective thing. You may well disagree and love the overall aesthetics of the Spieth 5 and, honestly, when the performance is this good, looks shouldn't really matter that much.

• 20 golf equipment brands you've never heard of



Here's the kicker: I've been wearing the Spieth 5 shoes on the course ever since I first tested them and I fully intend to keep doing so. Pretty much tells it's own story.



Seriously, this is phenomenal work from the folks at Under Armour.

Available: Now

Price: £170